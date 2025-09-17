Bradley Ray looking for Assen BSB rebound after “a couple of difficult weekends”

After “difficult” weekends at both Cadwell Park and Donington Park, Bradley Ray is looking to rebound at the Assen BSB.

Bradley Ray, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Bradley Ray, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

BSB makes its return to Assen this weekend for the first time since 2019, and Bradley Ray is aiming to bounce back after “a couple of difficult weekends” at Cadwell Park and Donington Park.

Ray was still championship leader heading into Cadwell Park, and extended his advantage in Race 1 there with a win.

But since then he has only been on the podium once, in Race 3 at Donington, and has slipped to second in the standings as a result. 

Heading into the first Showdown round of the season this weekend at Assen, Ray trails reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde by 28 points, but is optimistic that the Dutch track will suit him.

“It’s a track that I enjoy a lot; it’s a track that normally in the past has been good for the Yamaha, so it’ll be nice for BSB to get back to Assen after a few years,” Ray told BritishSuperbike.com.

“It’ll be nice to put a couple of difficult weekends behind us and get some solid results and all the Raceways team, they all deserve it and we’ll be doing our best to fight for victory in all three races.”

Reflecting on the last round at Donington, Ray said: “Donington was probably one of the most difficult rounds we’ve had this season. 

“For some reason we had a lot of issues out of our control that myself and the team tried to get to the bottom of. It was just something that was hindering us a lot over the weekend and I managed to pull a decent couple of results out; we still got a podium and a second place, so we have just got to put it behind us.

“That weekend is done now, we’ve still got three rounds to go and we have the Showdown now with more points up for grabs, so I just need to put my head down and keep grafting and keep believing. 

“It’s not over yet, so we’ll keep fighting and I’m looking forward to Assen.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

