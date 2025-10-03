Kyle Ryde's BSB team announces manufacturer switch for 2026 season

The Nitrous Competitions Racing team, formerly OMG Racing, has announced a switch of motorcycle manufacturer for the 2026 BSB season.

2024 saw OMG become the official Yamaha team in BSB for the first time having previously won a title with the brand’s YZF-R1 in 2022.

It went on to be crowned champion again with Kyle Ryde in 2024, but financial difficulties at the beginning of the year eventually saw the team rescued by Nitrous Competitions, which has now taken over full ownership of the team.

Initially a one-bike effort this year, defending BSB Champion Ryde has established a 31-point championship lead heading into this weekend’s penultimate round of the season at Oulton Park still working with the same YZF-R1 technical package he won with in 2024.

But the team has decided on a change of path for 2026, with the R1 swapped out for Ducati’s Panigale V4 R, which will have a model update in time for next season.

While the machinery will change, the riders will not, as Nitrous Competitions will once again field Kyle Ryde alongside Glenn Irwin, who joined the team halfway through 2025 after leaving PBM Ducati where he’d raced since 2023.

“We are delighted to announce an exciting new opportunity to collaborate with Ducati Corse, ahead of the launch of the new Ducati V4 R in the UK,” said Nitrous Competitions Racing team owner David Williams.

“The bike is already showing immense potential and is expected to be a strong title contender for the 2026 season.

“While our long-term sights are set on 2026, our immediate focus remains firmly on the 2025 campaign, particularly the final two rounds, as we aim to roll out of pit lane once again carrying the number one plate.

“On a personal level, Ducati has always been a brand close to my heart, having owned several models over the years. To now see the latest V4 R lining up on the BSB grid under Nitrous branding will be an incredibly proud moment.

“As we have signed Glenn Irwin for 2026, I believe his experience on the previous model can be carried over to give the whole team vital feedback, whilst Kyle [Ryde] has also experienced the Ducati on track recently too.

“Although not yet on the 2026 model, he has shown that he can ‘ride the wheels off’ almost anything he throws a leg over! His adaptability and natural speed give us every confidence that he will handle the transition seamlessly.

“With Ducati Corse, Glenn and Kyle at the forefront, we are ready to embrace this exciting new chapter and build towards even greater success.”