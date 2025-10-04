McAMS Yamaha pulls out of Oulton Park BSB due to “impossible” situation

The McAMS Yamaha team has elected to withdraw from the Oulton Park BSB after the Friday practice sessions.

The McAMS team announced ahead of the weekend that it would be replacing the injured Danny Kent with Superstock regular Kam Dixon for the Oulton Park round.

But wet weather on Friday made for tricky conditions at the Cheshire track, and Dixon was not able to lap within five seconds of the fastest time in either FP1 or FP2.

After the second session, the McAMS team announced it would not continue its participation in the Oulton Park BSB weekend.

“After a weather-affected opening day at Oulton Park, replacement rider Kam Dixon faced exceptionally tough conditions, and two incidents during today’s two Free Practice sessions,” reads a statement from the McAMS Racing Yamaha team.

“Despite his determined efforts, the team has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the remainder of the event.

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Kam for his commitment in such challenging circumstances today and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Team owner Tim Martin said: “The complications of today’s worsening weather conditions made learning a superbike with no traction control an impossible task.

“Kam [Dixon] showed great commitment in circumstances that would test even the most experienced riders, and we’re thankful for all the work he’s put in.

“It’s an unfortunate way to end the weekend, but one that we believe is best for all concerned.”