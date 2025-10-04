Rory Skinner ruled out of Oulton Park BSB after practice crash

Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider Rory Skinner has been declared unfit after crashing in practice at the Oulton Park BSB.

Skinner came into the Oulton Park weekend, the penultimate round of the 2025 BSB season, trailing Leon Haslam by 13 points in the battle for third in the standings.

On a rain-affected Friday, however, Skinner fell in FP2 and was later diagnosed with a concussion, which resulted in an unfit declaration from the BSB medical team, meaning he will be unable to compete in this weekend’s (3–5 October) three races.

Skinner suffered two crashes on Friday at Oulton Park, but it was the second, a high-side out of the Knickerbrook corner before the climb up Clay Hill, that did the damage to his weekend.

“Here at Oulton Park, the weather was very unkind to everybody [on Friday],” Cheshire Mouldings Ducati Team Manager Steve Plater said in a video posted to the team’s Instagram page following the announcement of Skinner’s being declared unfit.

“Rory [Skinner] had a couple of big crashes in the wet, the first one was a big crash as he went down to Lodge Corner: as soon as he grabbed the front brake, the bike went down.

“No serious injuries, some injuries to the Ducati Panigale, however Rory was good.

“In FP2, from a pit stop he was out on his first lap with Leon Haslam following close behind and they were only building up to start to push, really, and [Skinner had] a big high-side out of the Knickerbrook corner.

“Unfortunately for Rory, he had quite a big bang on his head and his Arai helmet was quite marked up, so we took him to the medical centre and they declared him unfit for the rest of the weekend.

“Obviously, there is a protocol in the British Superbike Championship of a 10-day ban with any concussion, which is, for me, a good rule.

“The good news is it’s two weeks until Brands Hatch which gives Rory plenty of time to follow protocol for the time to get fit and hopefully still push for that third place in the British Superbike Championship. So, fingers crossed, we’ll be good for Brands Hatch.”