Rory Skinner ruled out of Oulton Park BSB after practice crash

Rory Skinner has been declared unfit after crashing in practice at the Oulton Park BSB.

Rory Skinner, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider Rory Skinner has been declared unfit after crashing in practice at the Oulton Park BSB.

Skinner came into the Oulton Park weekend, the penultimate round of the 2025 BSB season, trailing Leon Haslam by 13 points in the battle for third in the standings.

On a rain-affected Friday, however, Skinner fell in FP2 and was later diagnosed with a concussion, which resulted in an unfit declaration from the BSB medical team, meaning he will be unable to compete in this weekend’s (3–5 October) three races.

Skinner suffered two crashes on Friday at Oulton Park, but it was the second, a high-side out of the Knickerbrook corner before the climb up Clay Hill, that did the damage to his weekend.

“Here at Oulton Park, the weather was very unkind to everybody [on Friday],” Cheshire Mouldings Ducati Team Manager Steve Plater said in a video posted to the team’s Instagram page following the announcement of Skinner’s being declared unfit. 

“Rory [Skinner] had a couple of big crashes in the wet, the first one was a big crash as he went down to Lodge Corner: as soon as he grabbed the front brake, the bike went down. 

“No serious injuries, some injuries to the Ducati Panigale, however Rory was good. 

“In FP2, from a pit stop he was out on his first lap with Leon Haslam following close behind and they were only building up to start to push, really, and [Skinner had] a big high-side out of the Knickerbrook corner. 

“Unfortunately for Rory, he had quite a big bang on his head and his Arai helmet was quite marked up, so we took him to the medical centre and they declared him unfit for the rest of the weekend. 

“Obviously, there is a protocol in the British Superbike Championship of a 10-day ban with any concussion, which is, for me, a good rule. 

“The good news is it’s two weeks until Brands Hatch which gives Rory plenty of time to follow protocol for the time to get fit and hopefully still push for that third place in the British Superbike Championship. So, fingers crossed, we’ll be good for Brands Hatch.”

In this article

Rory Skinner ruled out of Oulton Park BSB after practice crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Qualifying Results
5m ago
Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park, Pole Position
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
McLaren
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton escapes Singapore GP penalty for red flag breach
1h ago
Hamilton
F1 News
Why “ridiculous” F1 cooling vest plan has irked Max Verstappen
1h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP Feature
Ducati's secrecy over Pecco Bagnaia's MotoGP bike is only harming him
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

BSB News
Rory Skinner ruled out of Oulton Park BSB after practice crash
1h ago
Rory Skinner, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Alpine hint at 2026 F1 driver decision timeline as Franco Colapinto form improves
1h ago
Alpine
F1 News
Toto Wolff drops clear George Russell contract hint after delays
2h ago
George Russell
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: “Nothing learned and nothing positive” in Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini’s Honda MotoGP bike “unrideable”, tyre pressure “completely dropped”
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP