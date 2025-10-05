2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (3)

The final race from the penultimate British Superbike Showdown weekend at Oulton Park saw ten riders in contention for most of the race, with four riders all diving to the line, with Scott Redding keeping ahead after another run to the front.

The PBM rider had struggled at Oulton Park, having still been an WSBK rider on the first visit, and with no dry time, setting up the bike for the conditions on the sighting laps. His first two races had seen him successful in coming from the back of the grid, with his performance in race two leaving less ground to make up launching from seventh.

That saw Redding able to hit the front of the chasing group rapidly and catch the three riders who had broken, Ray Ryde and Haslam, reaching them as soon as lap six.

With the speed he was carrying on the Hager Ducati a lunge for the lead seemed inevitable as the riders behind him also joined the front group behind, with a ten bike train running around Oulton.

After several changes of lead between the front trio, Redding took Ryde for third as Haslam took over out front on lap thirteen.

A deep move on lap fifteen at Lodge saw the #4 bike hit the front and despite a scramble to the line Redding was able to hold line and a small advantage to hang on for his fifth win of the season after joining the British Superbike season late, and his second at Oulton Park.

Haslam looked to be heading for another second place, but his bike jumped out of gear sending him wide and allowing Ray , who had lead from pole at turn one, through to finish 0.462s behind - for a valuable second for the title hunt for the Raceways Yamaha rider, who had slowed the race when leading to try and get distance between himself and Ryde.

Haslam held onto a podium for Moto Rapido Ducati, leaving Storm Stacey, who had already secured two fifth places, with a fourth at a successful Oulton Park meeting, named rider of the round by BSB fans for his efforts.

Ryde was fifth for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, just ahead of his teammate Glenn Irwin, who matched his best result since making the switch to the Yamaha outfit in sixth.

Christian Iddon was a close seventh for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, just ahead of his teammate Max Cook in eighth.

Tommy Bridewell took the chequered flag in ninth for Honda Racing UK, with Charlie Nesbitt completing the lead group and top ten for MasterMac Honda.



2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 28m 36.435s 2 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.462s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.700s 4 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +0.726s 5 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +2.251s 6 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +2.408s 7 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +2.532s 8 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +2.615s 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.846s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.775s 11 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +12.008s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +12.401s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +12.567s 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +15.631s 15 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +20.220s 16 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +20.468s 17 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +32.636s 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +36.642s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +53.716s 20 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +1m 14.574s 21 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +1m 14.632s 22 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1m 15.559s 23 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNF 24 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNS

Lee Jackson put a move on fellow DAO Racing rider Josh Brookes to lead the next group over the line in eleventh, with the race one winner twelfth.

The remaining points went to Fraser Rogers for TAG Honda in 13th, Billy McConnell in 14th for C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing and Dean Harrison, replacing Andrew Irwin at Honda Racing UK in 15th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Harrison was the only replacement following the withdrawal of McAMS and Kam Dixon earlier in the weekend.

Luke Hedger was the only rider not to finish race three, retiring to the pits.

Peter Hickman did not start after his earlier bike problem that caused the red flag in race two.

Championship Standings

After three races Bradley Ray finishes just one point better off than he started heading to the final Showdown round at Brands Hatch, with 30 points between himself and leader Ryde who has 445 points to his 415.

Haslam can still mathematically win from his total of 344, but a huge ask with a 101 point deficit and 105 available.

Redding moved to seventh overall after his win, with 237.5.

McPhee remained top rookie in 17th with both of the riders new to the championship out of the points again, staying on 53. The gap to Swann (47.5) remains the same, but he slips to 19th overall, with Billy McConnell (49 points) now between the duo.

