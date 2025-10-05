Haslam collects three podiums, but “disappointed with the last corner of the last lap again”

Oulton Park has always been a happy hunting ground in British Superbikes for Leon Haslam, holding a strong record at the track, but a win was not on the cards this time around for the former BSB champion.

The Moto Rapido rider came tantalisingly close in both race one, losing out to Josh Brookes, and in the heavily delayed and shortened race two, where Bradley Ray passed the #91 on the last lap.

Haslam was a feature at the front of the race in a group of three, which did not then contain eventual race winner Scott Redding. The race was slowed first by Haslam as admitted in the interview, then by Ray, which allowed the riders behind to swell the front group as high as ten:

“Brad’s pace was evident in race two. So I got behind the two Yamahas, I thought okay, we’re feeling pretty good and we made a few passes and I thought when I got in the lead, I kind of like - probably slowed it up a little bit too much, like a bit of a steady rhythm.

Then I thought, obviously, it was just Brad and Kyle, then next thing Scott comes past.”

That caused Haslam to raise his game again, with a win still on the cards on the final lap. This time it was not an overtake that ruined his chances, but a gear issue, sending him wide to avoid the other riders, then making an excellent recovery to still score a hard earned third podium finish:

“So we had to up game again and went a bit hard towards the end and I thought I’d lined it up for the last corner and as soon as I clicked the gear it jumped out of gear on me, so I was lucky that I managed to switch to the left, obviously I lost second place in the process. So yeah, a little disappointed with the last corner of the last lap again, but, you know, it was an amazing battle and was there fighting for the win again.”

Looking ahead to the final round at Brands Hatch, Haslam did not have the best if meetings there last time out, plagued with issues which saw him finish 24th, 9th and 7th as his team worked through the problems. Hoping to avoid a repeat Haslam focused on his results more recently having taken the most points over the races held last time at Assen and here at Oulton Park:

“We didn’t have the best of Brands Hatches so I’m looking to go there with, you know, no gremlins as such, as you know we had a few little mechanicals at the last one, So, for me, to go there and finish the season on a high - retain third - obviously mathematically it’s possible, but you know, for me, we had a tough middle part of the season and the last two rounds we’ve scored the most points out of everyone, so consistency is there and we’re battling for wins which is where I want to be.”