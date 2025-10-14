Scott Redding to make full-time BSB return in 2026 with PBM Ducati

The Paul Bird Motorsport squad has announced that former MotoGP star Scott Redding will return to the team full-time for the 2026 British Superbike season.

The 2019 BSB champion returned to the series earlier this year as a stand-in for the injured Glenn Irwin, with the MotoGP podium finisher turning his back on World Superbikes to see out the 2025 campaign with PBM.

Despite five years away from BSB, Redding has managed five wins on his return to the series and is sitting in seventh in the points.

He will remain with PBM on a Ducati for the full 2026 season and bid for a second title in the series.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign for PBM for 2026,” Redding said.

“I have really enjoyed every moment this year since coming back to the team; the main drive in the team is the same as it was in 2019 and that is the drive to win and enjoy every minute.

“That is a big thing for me in racing.

“I feel that we have done a great job already this season with multiple race wins, podiums, fastest laps and pole positions and that was just a taster, so I am looking forward to being full-time for next season.

“The PBM team have been working amazing this year.

“It started as just a fill in ride, so next year with some proper testing I would like to think we will be a little more prepared as this year we have just been managing each race weekend to the best of our ability, and some have been more difficult than others.

“That is ok, as we were not fighting for the championship this year.

“To be back in BSB full-time and the reception I have had from the fans has been amazing and they have been happy to see me back racing here.

“I feel like I have bought a nice twist to the racing since we came back; we have been able to win races, and then other riders also believed they could beat Brad and to have so many race winners in BSB this year is great.

“The Championship allows the fans to get closer to us, we have great fun at events, all the riders in BSB put on a great show on the track – just look at Oulton Park when 12 riders could win!

“I really appreciate the fans, just look at that weekend when they stayed despite the delay and it was a great race!

“I want to thank the PBM Team – next year is going to be absolutely fire, and if you haven’t been to a BSB race before then get booked and come to a race and find out what it is all about - you won’t be disappointed!”