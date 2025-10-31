Noah Dettwiler neck injury found, but now “awake” after Malaysia Moto3 crash

The CIP Green Power team has announced that Noah Dettwiler is now conscious after his Moto3 sighting lap crash at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Dettwiler was taken to hospital on Sunday (26 October) and operated on the following day after being hit by Jose Antonio Rueda during the sighting lap for the Moto3 race at the Malaysian MotoGP event at Sepang.

Dettwiler’s condition improved after the Monday surgeries, when he became described as “not critical” on Wednesday (29 October).

A further update has now been issued by the CIP Green Power team which informs that Dettwiler is now conscious and able to communicate with his family, who travelled to Malaysia on Sunday, and has been able to leave the intensive care unit.

It also reports that Dettwiler has been put in a neck brace due to a “crack” found in his neck.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“During the sighting lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, Noah Dettwiler was involved in a serious accident,” a statement from CIP Green Power, published on 31 October, reads.

“The incident required immediate medical intervention at the track, where Noah suffered multiple cardiac arrests and was resuscitated.

“He was then airlifted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, where doctors undertook several emergency surgeries, including the removal of his spleen to stop severe bleeding and a first operation on his leg, which had sustained an open fracture.

“They also inserted a catheter to monitor intracranial pressure. He suffered from severe lung contusions as well and remained in critical condition for several days.

“On Wednesday, the doctors announced that his condition was no longer critical, and from that point on, he continued to make remarkable progress.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“After undergoing additional X-rays, the doctors also found a crack in his neck. He will need to wear a neck brace for a few weeks to stabilize it.

“He is now awake and communicating with his family and the doctors. Earlier today, he was able to leave intensive care and was transferred to a private clinic in Kuala Lumpur to continue his recovery.”

The statement continues, saying that Dettwiler will need further surgeries on his leg and that a date for his return to his native Switzerland is yet to be determined.

“He will need to undergo another surgery on his leg, but it is still unclear when he will be able to return to Switzerland, and whether the operation will take place in Malaysia or after his repatriation,” the statement reads.

“On behalf of the family and the entire team, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical staff at the track, as well as to everyone at the Sepang International Circuit and Kuala Lumpur Hospital, for their professionalism, excellent support, and care.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We also want to thank everyone for the many messages of support received from across the paddock and around the world. They are deeply appreciated by his family and all of us.

“Our thoughts are also with Jose Antonio Rueda, as well as his entire team and loved ones during this difficult time. We send them our full support.”

Jose Antonio Rueda was due to fly home to Spain on Thursday for surgery on the fracture in his right hand.