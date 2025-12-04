Jake Dixon: Moto3 to Moto2 step “another ballgame”

Many believe the biggest step between grand prix classes isn’t from Moto2 to MotoGP, but when bridging from Moto3 to Moto2.

That’s one of the reasons Dorna is planning a switch from the present 250cc Moto3 bikes to much larger machinery from 2028.

Jake Dixon took a different route into Moto2, arriving straight from BSB and then staying for seven seasons, winning seven grands prix.

Quizzed on the future of British talent, Dixon called the traditional step from Moto3 to Moto2 “another ballgame” but feels the “transition” narrowed with the change from Dunlop to Pirelli tyres.

“It's all well and good being fast in Moto3, but to then step up to Moto2 is another ballgame altogether,” Dixon said.

“You see a lot of riders, especially more in the Dunlop era, that stepped up who really struggled, Dalla Porta, for instance, or people like that.”

Dalla Porta, the 2019 Moto3 world champion, scored only sporadic Moto2 points across three seasons.

Izan Guevara, the 2022 Moto3 champion, was only 22nd and 17th in his opening Moto2 campaigns before claiming a debut victory at this year’s Valencia finale.

Jaume Masia, the 2023 Moto3 title winner, left grand prix entirely after taking just six points in his rookie Moto2 season.

It was a similar story for the UK's most recent grand prix champion, 2015 Moto3 winner Danny Kent.

Meanwhile, Dixon feels the arrival of Pirelli tyres in 2024 allowed a more Moto3-friendly riding style to work on the 765cc Triumph-powered machines.

“I think now the transition's a little bit easier with Pirelli because you can get away with running that Moto3 style [in Moto2]. Like, Holgado,” Dixon said, citing the example of this year’s race-winning Moto2 rookie.

“[Holgado's] taken his style from Moto3 and brought it to Moto2. And I think it works a little bit more [than before]. But there's many fast boys now, it's difficult!”

While the UK has celebrated 20 Moto2 wins courtesy of Sam Lowes (10), Dixon (7) and Scott Redding (3), Dixon isn’t sure where the next British winner will come from.

“It's so hard because we don't have the tracks that they do over here in Europe. And for us to do what we need to do and come here costs a lot of money,” explained Dixon, who is joining the World Superbike championship as a factory Honda rider for 2026.

“It's really, really difficult. Ultimately, as bad as it is, you either need the series to back a young rider or you need a really, really good sponsor from a young age.

“I know he's under the Irish banner, but I think there's promising talent with Casey [O'Gorman]. I think he's the next prospect.

“But it could be a while before we see someone else able to step up.”