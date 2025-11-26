Fantic one-two at Tuesday’s Jerez Moto2/Moto3 test - Full Results

Barry Baltus and new Fantic team-mate Tony Arbolino finished one-two on the timesheets during Tuesday’s private Moto2 and Moto3 testing at Jerez.

Baltus, who finished third in this year’s Moto2 World Championship behind Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez, was the only rider to break the 1m 40s barrier during a mammoth 76 laps.

Arbolino, who arrives from the Pramac to take over the seat vacated by new Marc VDS signing Aron Canet, was just 0.265s slower on his return to a Kalex chassis.

Jorge Navarro was a surprise third for Forward - having reportedly lapped even faster the previous day.

Rookie Angel Piqueras (MSI) and Albert Arenas, replacing the injured Joe Roberts at American Racing, completed the Tuesday top four.

New Boscoscuro riders Luca Lunetta (SpeedRS) and Alberto Ferrández (Pramac) were sixth and seventh, ahead of Iván Ortola and another rookie, Taiyo Furusato.

Joel Kelso was the quickest of the Moto3 riders on his MLav debut, edging out Adrián Cruces (CIP).

World Superbike riders join the Jerez test action from Wednesday.

2025 Private Jerez Moto2/Moto3 Test - Tuesday (November 25) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 39.826s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.265s 3 Jorge Navarro ESP Klint Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.268s 4 Ángel Piqueras ESP MSi Racing Team (Kalex) +0.339s 5 Albert Arenas ESP OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.404s 6 Luca Lunetta ITA SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.478s 7 Alberto Ferrández ESP Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.557s 8 Iván Ortolá ESP MSi Racing Team (Kalex) +0.591s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.935s 10 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - Mlav Racing (Honda) +4.959s 11 Adrián Cruces ESP CIP Green Power (KTM) +5.111s 12 Jesús Ríos ESP Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +5.174s 13 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +5.281s 14 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +5.606s 15 Brian Uriarte ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +5.736s 16 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Mlav Racing (Honda) +5.880s 17 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +6.237s 18 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +6.463s 19 Carlos Cano ESP UAX SeventyTwo Artbox (KTM) +6.738s

Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:

All-time lap record: Deniz Oncu, Kalex, 1m 39.564s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez, Kalex, 1m 40.351s (2025)

Official Jerez Moto3 lap records:

All-time lap record: David Alonso, KTM, 1m 43.710s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, KTM, 1m 44.352s (2025)

