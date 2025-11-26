Fantic one-two at Tuesday’s Jerez Moto2/Moto3 test - Full Results
Barry Baltus and new Fantic team-mate Tony Arbolino lead the Tuesday timesheets at Jerez.
Barry Baltus and new Fantic team-mate Tony Arbolino finished one-two on the timesheets during Tuesday’s private Moto2 and Moto3 testing at Jerez.
Baltus, who finished third in this year’s Moto2 World Championship behind Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez, was the only rider to break the 1m 40s barrier during a mammoth 76 laps.
Arbolino, who arrives from the Pramac to take over the seat vacated by new Marc VDS signing Aron Canet, was just 0.265s slower on his return to a Kalex chassis.
Jorge Navarro was a surprise third for Forward - having reportedly lapped even faster the previous day.
Rookie Angel Piqueras (MSI) and Albert Arenas, replacing the injured Joe Roberts at American Racing, completed the Tuesday top four.
New Boscoscuro riders Luca Lunetta (SpeedRS) and Alberto Ferrández (Pramac) were sixth and seventh, ahead of Iván Ortola and another rookie, Taiyo Furusato.
Joel Kelso was the quickest of the Moto3 riders on his MLav debut, edging out Adrián Cruces (CIP).
World Superbike riders join the Jerez test action from Wednesday.
2025 Private Jerez Moto2/Moto3 Test - Tuesday (November 25)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.826s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+0.265s
|3
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|Klint Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+0.268s
|4
|Ángel Piqueras
|ESP
|MSi Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.339s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|ESP
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.404s
|6
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SpeedRS Team
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.478s
|7
|Alberto Ferrández
|ESP
|Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.557s
|8
|Iván Ortolá
|ESP
|MSi Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.591s
|9
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+0.935s
|10
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - Mlav Racing
|(Honda)
|+4.959s
|11
|Adrián Cruces
|ESP
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+5.111s
|12
|Jesús Ríos
|ESP
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+5.174s
|13
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+5.281s
|14
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+5.606s
|15
|Brian Uriarte
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+5.736s
|16
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Mlav Racing
|(Honda)
|+5.880s
|17
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+6.237s
|18
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|+6.463s
|19
|Carlos Cano
|ESP
|UAX SeventyTwo Artbox
|(KTM)
|+6.738s
Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:
All-time lap record: Deniz Oncu, Kalex, 1m 39.564s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez, Kalex, 1m 40.351s (2025)
Official Jerez Moto3 lap records:
All-time lap record: David Alonso, KTM, 1m 43.710s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, KTM, 1m 44.352s (2025)