Fantic one-two at Tuesday’s Jerez Moto2/Moto3 test - Full Results

Barry Baltus and new Fantic team-mate Tony Arbolino lead the Tuesday timesheets at Jerez.

Barry Baltus
Barry Baltus and new Fantic team-mate Tony Arbolino finished one-two on the timesheets during Tuesday’s private Moto2 and Moto3 testing at Jerez.

Baltus, who finished third in this year’s Moto2 World Championship behind Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez, was the only rider to break the 1m 40s barrier during a mammoth 76 laps.

Arbolino, who arrives from the Pramac to take over the seat vacated by new Marc VDS signing Aron Canet, was just 0.265s slower on his return to a Kalex chassis.

Jorge Navarro was a surprise third for Forward - having reportedly lapped even faster the previous day.

Rookie Angel Piqueras (MSI) and Albert Arenas, replacing the injured Joe Roberts at American Racing, completed the Tuesday top four.

New Boscoscuro riders Luca Lunetta (SpeedRS) and Alberto Ferrández (Pramac) were sixth and seventh, ahead of Iván Ortola and another rookie, Taiyo Furusato.

Joel Kelso was the quickest of the Moto3 riders on his MLav debut, edging out Adrián Cruces (CIP).

World Superbike riders join the Jerez test action from Wednesday.

2025 Private Jerez Moto2/Moto3 Test - Tuesday (November 25)

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 39.826s
2Tony ArbolinoITAFantic Racing(Kalex)+0.265s
3Jorge NavarroESPKlint Forward Factory Team(Forward)+0.268s
4Ángel PiquerasESPMSi Racing Team(Kalex)+0.339s
5Albert ArenasESPOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)+0.404s
6Luca LunettaITASpeedRS Team(Boscoscuro)+0.478s
7Alberto FerrándezESPBlu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2(Boscoscuro)+0.557s
8Iván OrtoláESPMSi Racing Team(Kalex)+0.591s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Kalex)+0.935s
10Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - Mlav Racing(Honda)+4.959s
11Adrián CrucesESPCIP Green Power(KTM)+5.111s
12Jesús RíosESPRivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+5.174s
13Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+5.281s
14Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)+5.606s
15Brian UriarteESPRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+5.736s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Mlav Racing(Honda)+5.880s
17Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)+6.237s
18Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)+6.463s
19Carlos CanoESPUAX SeventyTwo Artbox(KTM)+6.738s

Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:

All-time lap record: Deniz Oncu, Kalex, 1m 39.564s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez, Kalex, 1m 40.351s (2025)

Official Jerez Moto3 lap records:

All-time lap record: David Alonso, KTM, 1m 43.710s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda, KTM, 1m 44.352s (2025)

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

