Moto2: Aron Canet makes Marc VDS debut, Deniz Oncu returns

The all-new Marc VDS Moto2 line-up of Aron Canet and Deniz Oncu made their debut with the multi-title winning team during testing at Jerez on Monday.

Just eight days after the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, former Fantic rider Canet and ex-Red Bull Ajo rider Oncu completed their first laps on the team’s Boscoscuro chassis.

Canet, who last raced a Boscoscuro at Aspar in 2021, set a best time of 1m 40.588s from his 56 laps.

That compares with a fastest race lap of 1m 40.351s by Manuel Gonzalez in April’s Spanish Grand Prix, where Canet finished eighth for Fantic.

“Today was a great pleasure for me to finally start this new phase of my career with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team,” said Canet, who took his fifth and most recent Moto2 win in Qatar this year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Today was all about getting to know my new crew better and understanding the bike and we were able to do a very good job together.

“It is clear after just one day we have a lot of margin to improve but already I feel positive that we can be one of the strongest in 2026.”



Deniz Oncu makes Marc VDS debut

Fellow race winner Oncu, who has spent his previous Moto2 seasons on a Kalex, set a best time of 1m 40.808s from 66 laps.

But Monday also marked the first time that the Turkish rider had been on track since an August training accident, where he sustained serious left leg injuries.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels great to start this new journey for me with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team,” Oncu said. “The atmosphere is cool and I’ve had a great welcome from everybody.

“So many things were new for me today. I’m in a new team on a new bike and I have been away from racing for such a long time with my leg injury.

“It almost felt like it was my first day as a rider again, so this test was all about recovering some feeling on the bike.

“I’m happy with how the test went and how my initial feelings were on the bike and the good thing is I can now head into the winter break with positive sensations.”

The track action at Jerez continues with a WorldSBK test later this week.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT