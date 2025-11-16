2025 Valencia Moto2  - Race Results

The Moto2 class saw their championship go down to the wire, with the final race of the year, the Valencia Grand Prix, deciding the winner of the title - while at the front the race win went to Izan Guevara at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Arriving with a 24 point lead, a confident run-in to the final race had seen Diogo Moreira take over in the title hunt and pull out a gap which forced title rival into a situation where Manuel Gonzalez needed to win the race, and then still needed the Brazilian to falter, finishing worse than 14th after a win for the #10 at the last round in Portugal.

Neither had recorded a front row start, with Gonzalez ahead in fifth, while Moreira had needed a nervy trip through Q1 after a tight Friday had seen him just enough off the pace to suffer, coming through for ninth on the grid as the pressure of the title shifted.

Pole instead went to arecord lap from rookie of the season, Daniel Holgado, but he soon succumbed to an electric start from Guevara after the pair were side by side at the start of the first lap.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider left a crash heavy Friday behind to be the best Boscoscuro on the grid in second - and although Holgado reeled his advantage back in the Boscoscuro rider held on into the final lap, with the Aspar riders last push seeing him have a moment at turn four, leaving Guevara to win by 0.717s.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Izan Guevara, 2025, Moto2, Valencia © Gold & Goose

The former 2022 Moto3 world champion collected his first Moto2 win, and the first for the team at the final round - becoming the eleventh different Moto2 victor in a competitive season.

The final rostrum slot was also battled for by Moto2 rookies with Ivan Ortola collecting his first intermediate class podium for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI - with every rookie in the class securing a podium finish this season.

Just behind, Collin Veijer, who had his rostrum visit at the last round in Portugal, was a close fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

From fifth Gonzalez had looked under pressure and unhappy with his rear Pirelli, never really making any forward progress, with Veijer making sure of a clean pass for the title rival on his way past.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Filip Salac pushed ahead for fifth after starting down in 13th for ELF Marc VDS, one of several riders to move in front of the Liqui Dynavolt Intact GP rider on lap 16, with Albert Arenas going on to exit the championship with a sixth place finish for Italjet Gresini.

Jake Dixon pulled past the Kalex for seventh on his Marc VDS Boscoscuro - collecting a special farewell bib from friend Danny Buchan to go with his Looney Tunes helmet for a final lap of Valencia as a Moto2 rider.

Diogo Moreira passing was the final straw for a defeated Gonzalez, who pulled in to the pits, exiting after a tyre chance to wave at his fan base.

Moreira was as high as eighth, but with the #18 out of the points all the pressure evaporated, with SpeedRS rider Celestino Vietti passing to attempt to catch a faltering Senna Agius on the second Dynavolt bike, with the task too big the duo finished eighth and ninth respectively.

Tony Arbolino was the last rider to pass the #10 for a top ten finish behind his race winning teammate.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Valencia Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 34m 19.229s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.717s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.327s 4 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.888s 5 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +5.714s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +7.867s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +8.595s 8 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +8.944s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +11.075s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +11.520s 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +12.019s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +14.100s 13 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +15.715s 14 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +15.985s 15 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +21.975s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +22.099s 17 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +22.800s 18 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +23.925s 19 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +31.723s 20 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +31.778s 21 Xabi Zurutuza SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +33.805s 22 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1 lap 23 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1 lap 24 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF 25 Hector Garzo SPA RW NTS Idrofoglia (NTS) DNF 26 Sergio Garcia SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF 27 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF 28 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNS 29 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNS



That left Moreira to finish the last laps in eleventh, becoming the first Brazilian to become a motorcycle world champion -taking the title after making up the comeback in Moto2 history, with the deficit to Gonzalez at 61 points after the French Grand Prix.

There were tears of joy as Moreira dismounted from his Italtrans Kalex, celebrating with a penalty shoot out in a football shirt baring his name, which needed a retake.

Alonso Lopez was almost two seconds behind in twelfth on the second SpeedRS bike. Marcos Ramirez just held on to 13th for American Racing, with Alex Escrig bouncing back - Escrig was having a notable weekend aboard the Forward bike, qualifying sixth, having topped the first session of the weekend on the way there, when he was judged to have had a jump start, recovering from a double long lap penalty for 14th.

Aron Canet was 15th - he too came up through the field from a double long lap penalty - the Fantic Racing rider was handed his for causing the first lap crash.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Crashes, injuries and replacements

The crash caused by Canet saw his teammate Barry Baltus and Daniel Munoz in the gravel - Munoz who was continuing his long spell in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, re-joined to finish a lap down.

Sergio Garcia was also back in the paddock for Italjet Gresini, taking over from the injured and departing Darryn Binder. He crashed out on lap six from 13th.

Xabi Zurutuza had a second race filling in for Joe Roberts at American Racing, finishing in 21st.

There was an additional wildcard for the final round with NTS machinery back on the grid with the RW NTS Idrofogllia team, piloted by Hector Garzo, another faller in the final race of the season.

Final Championship Standings

Eleventh was enough for Moreira to take the title finishing with a total of 286 points. Out of the points Gonzalez remained on 257, with the gap growing to a final 29 points.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Barry Baltus held third on 232 despite his DNF, with teammate Canet picking up just a point to finish fourth on 227.

Jake Dixon completed a competitive top five, close behind on 224.

Rookie of the year Holgado was sixth overall also over the 200 benchmark, on 208 points.