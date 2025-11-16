Diogo Moreira wins the 2025 Moto2 World Championship ahead of MotoGP ascent

Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Diogo Moreira has been crowned the 2025 Moto2 World Champion at the Valencia MotoGP.

21-year-old Moreira went to Valencia this weekend in a strong championship position after winning at the penultimate round in Portugal.

Moreira entered the Valencia Grand Prix with a 24-point Moto2 title lead over Manuel Gonzalez; having trailed the Spaniard by 61 points after the French Grand Prix, Moreira’s clinching of the title in Valencia completed the biggest comeback in intermediate class history.

Starting from ninth at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Moreira needed to finish inside the top 14 positions to be guaranteed the title. 

The odds were therefore very much in his favour, as for Gonzalez to deny him the title Moreira would’ve had to be 15th or lower and Gonzalez – who hadn’t been on the podium since Hungary – would’ve had to win.

Gonzalez failed to win the race, anyway, pitting on lap 18 after Moreira passed him for 10th, so Moreira’s position was irrelevant in the end. But the Brazilian crossed the line 11th to complete his title-winning season before moving to LCR Honda in MotoGP next year.

For the ItalTrans team, Moreira’s title is a second of the decade after Enea Bastianini won the 2020 title before his own move to the premier class.

Moreira’s title triumph with one round to go means no titles are left to be decided at the final round of 2025 in Valencia, Marc Marquez having clinched the MotoGP title in Japan and Jose Antonio Rueda being crowned Moto3 World Champion in Indonesia.

The Brazilian ends his season on four wins and nine podiums.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

