2025 Valencia Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix (Round 22) where an unbeatable Daniel Holgado powered to pole, with the title battle starting from further down the grid.

Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Valencia GP, Pole Position, with Alex Escrig
Moto2 qualifying for the final round of 2025, the Valencia Grand Prix, saw  Daniel Holgado smash the lap record to claim his fourth pole of the season, while behind both Diogo Moreira and title rival Manual Gonzalez struggled for a good lap.

Holgado, the rookie of the year for 2025, finished Friday fastest and was immediately fast again, but was challenged for the lead.

When Izan Guevara and Senna Agius made their claims for provisional pole the Aspar rider responded, lowering his own best, while not afraid of being followed, for a new record lap of 1m 31.715s.

Guevara’s best lap held on for second, the top Boscoscuro - a huge comeback after his double early falls in the weekend, just 0.158s slower for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Third went to Agius - the lap that launched him up the timesheets saw the Australian move from 14th to first only dropping slightly to complete the front row, and ahead of his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP teammate who needs to lead - Manuel Gonzalez.                                                                                               

 

Albert Arenas also pushed ahead  - the best of the riders to come up from Q1, the Gresini rider moved from 15th upwards ahead of Agius on track.

Gonzalez spent much of the session in 18th, the Dynavolt rider had a lap which would have seen him around fourth cancelled for exceeding track limits just before he pulled in the pits. His return to track saw a late push, taking the championship chaser to fifth as title leader Diogo Moreira slipped from an early lead to 16th.

Though ahead on the grid, Gonzalez still a task on his hands- he needs to win, with Moreira worse than 14th - the Brazilian -who came through Q1 with the top time after leaving himself a heavy workload for the weekend with a slow start on Friday - improved to start ninth for Italtrans after a final push behind Alex Escrig and Holgado.

Escrig, who looked to thank Holgado after the flag for showing his lines will be ahead of Moreira in sixth - the Forward rider showed early promise after topping FP1 - and did enough in Practice to go straight to Q2, then was eleventh in FP2 as he looked to continue his late run of better form for the team, at a track where the bike has historically performed well.

Rookie Collin Veijer built on his Portimao podium with seventh, just ahead of teammate Daniel Munoz, who had lead the morning FP2 session, with what was then a new lap record, as he continues his run as Deniz Oncu’s long term replacement at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Celestino Vietti completed the top ten for SpeedRS.

With no race at Valencia last season after flood damage, replaced by the Solidarity round in Catalunya, Aron Canet was the last rider to take pole at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, in 2023. In Q1 after a slow start to the weekend, the Spaniard ensured his Q1 performance was enough move to the second session, placing twelfth.

Sergio Garcia was back in the paddock ahead of a full time return on the cards for 2026, with the Italjet Gresini, taking over early from the injured and departing Darryn Binder, heading straight to Q2on his way to 16th.

Jake Dixon spent much of his session gesticulating at other rider was, clearly frustrated to place 17th for Elf Marc VDS for his last Moto2 race.

2025 Valencia Moto2 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 31.715s
2Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.158s
3Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.171s
4Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.305s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.350s
6Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.362s
7Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.383s
8Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.394s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.416s
10Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.442s
11Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.543s
12Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.598s
13Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.603s
14Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.672s
15Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.742s
16Sergio GarciaSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.771s
17Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.812s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.903s
Q1
19Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1m 32.551s
20David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 32.633s
21Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 32.645s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 32.674s
23Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 32.678s
24Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 32.830s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 33.170s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 33.366s
27Hector GarzoSPARW NTS Idrofoglia (NTS)1m 33.675s
28Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNS
29Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNS

Q1 - Albert Arenas on top, while Diogo Moreira has anxious wait to progress

The first qualifying session was loaded with talent after a topsy-turvy day one, with several high profile riders looking at the progression slots.

Moreira made his title charge harder with a Friday blip seeing him finish the day down inn 19th, but looked up to speed by the morning FP2 session, which he lead for the most part before late laps shuffled him back to seventh. Leading for much of the session the Brazilian looked assured to progress until a flurry of late charges pushed him down to third.

Moreira ventured out in case a lap was needed but moved to the second session behind Q1 leader Arenas and Canet, with the final spot going to Filip Salac(13th).

That left no room for Alonso Lopez, who had pushed Arenas out of the top four before the Spanird bounced back for the tip time, in turn knocked out by Canet, who was late out of the pits, but only needed one run to make an impact and progress.

David Alonso also fell just short, though he improved as the session went on the second Aspar bike will start 20th on the grid.

Xabi Zurutuza (25th) returned to fill in at American Racing for Joe Roberts.

There is one wildcard entry for the final round, with NTS back on the grid with Hertor Garzo ( 27th ) for RW NTS Idrofoglia.

After their falls on Friday both Adrian Huertas (two broken arms) and Ayumu Sakaski (broken ankle) were both absent for the remainder of the Valencia weekend.

 

