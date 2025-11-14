2025 Valencia Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Rookie of the year Daniel Holgado was on record lap form to lead the charge directly to Q2 in Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix at Circuit Ricado Tormo, the 22nd and final round of the championship.

The Aspar rider, out on Pirelli rubber for the first time in Valencia with the Solidarity round in Catalunya taking over after flood damage in 2024, lowered his own best aboard the Kalex to a new Moto2 record of 1m 32.408s, then fell off, almost saving his slide before reaching the gravel, which proved harder to run and balance on.

Jake Dixon was closest to catching the Spaniard, his best ahead of his exit from the class taking him to within 0.123s of the new benchmark lap for Elf Marc VDS, with the British rider again the top Boscoscuro in the session.

Replacement rider Daniel Munoz was consistent, remaining third in the incredibly close session, mirroring his achievement in the earlier FP1 session.

Izan Guevara crashed twice in that session but bounced back for fourth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, just ahead of the leader in the morning Alex Escrig, who continued to build on his strong late run aboard the Forward bike finishing the day fifth and was one of a flurry of riders improving in large chunks late on rising from 22nd in the closing minutes.

Senna Agius was also heading in the right direction, climbing to sixth, with Celestino Vietti a solid seventh for the SpeedRS team.



Barry Baltus improved to eighth as the top Fantic rider, with Tony Arbolino moving from 20th to a top ten finish in ninth on the second Pramac bike.



The best of the duo in the title hunt was Manuel Gonzalez, getting a round of applause for his top ten placing on his return to the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP garage.

The Spaniard, who was the championship leader for most of the season, finds himself 24 points behind so will need to win and hope rival Diogo Moreira is 14th or lower on race day.

His chances greatly improved with a move directly to Q2 - as Moreira was only 19th in the session so will need to move through Q1.



As Gonzalez guaranteed his place the Brazilian had initially also improved, after dropping back in eleventh as Gonzalez went eighth.



Immediately pushed out by Aron Canet, moments later the #10 found himself 19th, with his next lap in traffic, and the following one cancelled as he passed Holgado’s yellow flag. The closeness of the riders also played it’s part, 19th was only 0.633s away from the new record lap.

The remaining Q2 direct places went to Red Bull KTM Ajo’s rookie podium finisher in Portugal Collin Veijer in eleventh, ahead of a returning Sergo Garcia in twelfth, at home on home soil, with another rookie, Ivan Ortola, in 13th and Marcos Ramirez holding the final spot for American Racing.

2025 Valencia Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 32.408s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.123s 3 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.176s 4 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.228s 5 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.254s 6 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.276s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.345s 8 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.357s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.374s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.380s 11 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.414s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.421s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.437s 14 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.445s 15 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.449s 16 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.471s 17 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.581s 18 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.584s 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.633s 20 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.652s 21 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.704s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.016s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.222s 24 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.245s 25 Xabi Zurutuza SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.503s 26 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +?1.673s 27 Hector Garzo SPA RW NTS Idrofoglia (NTS) +1.825s 28 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNS 29 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNS

Progress for Moreira will not be straightforward with Filip Salac as the first rider to miss out in 15th. Q2 capable riders also filled 16th to 18th with Aron Canet, Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas, while rookie race winner David Alonso will be looking to move on from Q1 after finishing Practice down in 21st.

Earlier in the day, FP1 was heavily delayed after a series of crashes at problem area turn six at lights out, with Guevara the first off.

Soon after a huge highside crash for Adrian Huertas saw the Italtrans rider need to be stretchered away, with Ayumu Sasaki off at the same place while the Spaniard was still in the gravel.

Sasaki was back in his garage in the pits before the end of the session, but Huertas was declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after fracturing both radii - two broken arms - in his fall. Saskai was also declared unfit before the second session.

When underway, it was an unexpected name on top in the tricky track conditions, with Escrig on top in the opening session, with what was then a lap record, though that was broken again by Holgado in the afternoon, at a track where the Forward bike has historically performed better.

Gonzalez had been leading before being bettered by his fellow countryman, with replacement riders Munoz and Garcia splitting him from title rival, Moreira who completed the early top five.

Munoz was once again in for extended absentee Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, while Garcia was back for a second race in a row with Itajet Gresini, in for the injured Darryn Binder ahead of a full 2026 return to Moto2.

Holgado lived up to his rookie of the year title in sixth the best of the 2025 newcomers in the opening session.

Guevara crashed again on the restart, this time at turn four, while Jorge Navarro crashed right at the end of the session.

