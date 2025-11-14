2025 Valencia Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Valencia Grand Prix (Round 22) where Daniel Holgado lead the way to Q2 - as Diogo Moreira stalled in 19th.

Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2
Rookie of the year Daniel Holgado was on record lap form to lead the charge directly to Q2 in Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix at Circuit Ricado Tormo, the 22nd and final round of the championship.

 

The Aspar rider, out on Pirelli rubber for the first time in Valencia with the Solidarity round in Catalunya taking over after flood damage in 2024, lowered his own best aboard the Kalex to a new Moto2 record of 1m 32.408s, then fell off, almost saving his slide before reaching the gravel, which proved harder to run and balance on.

Jake Dixon was closest to catching the Spaniard, his best ahead of his exit from the class taking him to within 0.123s of the new benchmark lap for Elf Marc VDS, with the British rider again the top Boscoscuro in the session.

Replacement rider Daniel Munoz was consistent, remaining third in the incredibly close session, mirroring his achievement in the earlier FP1 session.

 

Izan Guevara crashed twice in that session but bounced back for fourth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, just ahead of the leader in the morning Alex Escrig, who continued to build on his strong late run aboard the Forward bike finishing the day fifth and was one of a flurry of riders improving in large chunks late on rising from 22nd in the closing minutes.

Senna Agius was also heading in the right direction, climbing to sixth, with Celestino Vietti a solid seventh for the SpeedRS team.


Barry Baltus improved to eighth as the top Fantic rider, with Tony Arbolino moving from 20th to a top ten finish in ninth on the second Pramac bike.


The best of the duo in the title hunt was Manuel Gonzalez, getting a round of applause for his top ten placing on his return to the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP garage.

The Spaniard, who was the championship leader for most of the season, finds himself 24 points behind so will need to win and hope rival Diogo Moreira is 14th or lower on race day.

His chances greatly improved with a move directly to Q2 - as Moreira was only 19th in the session so will need to move through Q1.


As Gonzalez guaranteed his place the Brazilian had initially also improved, after dropping back in eleventh as Gonzalez went eighth.


Immediately pushed out by Aron Canet, moments later the #10 found himself 19th, with his next lap in traffic, and the following one cancelled as he passed Holgado’s yellow flag. The closeness of the riders also played it’s part, 19th was only 0.633s away from the new record lap.

The remaining Q2 direct places went to Red Bull KTM Ajo’s rookie podium finisher in Portugal Collin Veijer in eleventh, ahead of a returning Sergo Garcia in twelfth, at home on home soil, with another rookie, Ivan Ortola, in 13th and Marcos Ramirez holding the final spot for American Racing.

2025 Valencia Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 32.408s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.123s
3Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.176s
4Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.228s
5Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.254s
6Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.276s
7Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.345s
8Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.357s
9Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.374s
10Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.380s
11Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.414s
12Sergio GarciaSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.421s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.437s
14Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.445s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.449s
16Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.471s
17Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.581s
18Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.584s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.633s
20Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.652s
21David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.704s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.016s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.222s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.245s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.503s
26Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+?1.673s
27Hector GarzoSPARW NTS Idrofoglia (NTS)+1.825s
28Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNS
29Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNS

Progress for Moreira will not be straightforward with Filip Salac as the first rider to miss out in 15th. Q2 capable riders also filled 16th to 18th with Aron Canet, Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas, while rookie race winner David Alonso will  be looking to move on from Q1 after finishing Practice down in 21st.

Earlier in the day, FP1 was heavily delayed after a series of crashes at problem area turn six at lights out, with Guevara the first off.

Soon after a huge highside crash for Adrian Huertas saw the Italtrans rider need to be stretchered away, with Ayumu Sasaki off at the same place while the Spaniard was still in the gravel.

Sasaki was back in his garage in the pits before the end of the session, but Huertas was declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend after fracturing both radii - two broken arms - in his fall. Saskai was also declared unfit before the second session.

When underway, it was an unexpected name on top in the tricky track conditions, with Escrig on top in the opening session, with what was then a lap record, though that was broken again by Holgado in the afternoon, at a track where the Forward bike has historically performed better.

Gonzalez had been leading before being bettered by his fellow countryman, with replacement riders Munoz and Garcia splitting him from title rival, Moreira who completed the early top five.

Munoz was once again in for extended absentee Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, while Garcia was back for a second race in a row with Itajet Gresini, in for the injured Darryn Binder ahead of a full 2026 return to Moto2.

Holgado lived up to his rookie of the year title in sixth the best of the 2025 newcomers in the opening session.

Guevara crashed again on the restart, this time at turn four, while Jorge Navarro crashed right at the end of the session.

2025 Valencia Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 33.050s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.139s
3Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.260s
4Sergio GarciaSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.301s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.307s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.328s
7Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.366s
8Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.389s
9Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.411s
10David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.448s
11Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.499s
12Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.519s
13Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.526s
14Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.567s
15Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.595s
16Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.675s
17Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.719s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.731s
19Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.745s
20Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.201s
21Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.325s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.512s
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.568s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.789s
25Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.896s
26Hector GarzoSPARW NTS Idrofoglia (NTS)+:2.315s
27Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+2.816s
28Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)No Time
29Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)No Time

