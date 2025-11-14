The Moto3 and MotoGP titles have long been decided in 2025, but the Moto2 title battle has arrived at the final race.

Admittedly, calling this a ‘battle’ might be a stretch, given the points difference between Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez heading into this weekend’s (14–16 November) Valencia finale, but the Moto2 title must nonetheless be decided at the final round.

24 points is Moreira’s lead over Gonzalez, who led the Brazilian by 60 points after the Czech Grand Prix in the summer, and who was top of the standings until the third-last race of the season in Malaysia.

Since the summer break, Gonzalez has been on the podium only once, and that was back in Hungary, while Moreira has only missed the podium three times since the break and has won three races in that time, including last time out in Portugal where Gonzalez could only manage sixth.

The form and the points are all in Moreira’s favour, and the rider who will move up to MotoGP with LCR Honda in 2026 needs only a top-14 finish to guarantee himself the title – and that is if Gonzalez wins the race.

If Gonzalez does not win, he cannot be champion, and if he does, he needs Moreira to finish 15th or lower in order to win the title.

It is essentially the same scenario for the two as Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo faced when the premier class title was decided at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in 2022, Bagnaia taking Moreira’s position on that occasion and comfortably coming out on top despite a nervy weekend and unsteady ride to ninth on Sunday.