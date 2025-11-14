How Diogo Moreira can clinch Moto2 world title this weekend

The points permutations needed to decide the 2025 Moto2 world title at the Valencia MotoGP.

Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Moto3 and MotoGP titles have long been decided in 2025, but the Moto2 title battle has arrived at the final race.

Admittedly, calling this a ‘battle’ might be a stretch, given the points difference between Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez heading into this weekend’s (14–16 November) Valencia finale, but the Moto2 title must nonetheless be decided at the final round.

24 points is Moreira’s lead over Gonzalez, who led the Brazilian by 60 points after the Czech Grand Prix in the summer, and who was top of the standings until the third-last race of the season in Malaysia.

Since the summer break, Gonzalez has been on the podium only once, and that was back in Hungary, while Moreira has only missed the podium three times since the break and has won three races in that time, including last time out in Portugal where Gonzalez could only manage sixth.

The form and the points are all in Moreira’s favour, and the rider who will move up to MotoGP with LCR Honda in 2026 needs only a top-14 finish to guarantee himself the title – and that is if Gonzalez wins the race.

If Gonzalez does not win, he cannot be champion, and if he does, he needs Moreira to finish 15th or lower in order to win the title.

It is essentially the same scenario for the two as Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo faced when the premier class title was decided at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in 2022, Bagnaia taking Moreira’s position on that occasion and comfortably coming out on top despite a nervy weekend and unsteady ride to ninth on Sunday.

In this article

How MotoGP graduate Diogo Moreira can clinch first world title this weekend
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s worrying verdict on major KTM issue after Valencia MotoGP practice
8m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda warns “don’t expect massive changes” from 2026 MotoGP bike at Valencia test
44m ago
Alberto Puig, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains “not super nice” Valencia MotoGP Friday
46m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri advised to quit McLaren if he loses F1 title
1h ago
Piastri has lost control in the F1 title race
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Pedro Acosta fastest in Practice, Pecco Bagnaia in Q1
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Valencia Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2
F1 News
When Cadillac will test own F1 car after Perez drives old Ferrari
2h ago
Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon
MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 Valencia Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
3h ago
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025