2025 Portuguese Moto2  - Race Results

The Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix, round twenty-one of the championship saw Diogo Moreira chase down long term race leader Collin Veijer to win and increase his championship lead to 24 points ahead of the deciding final round in Valencia.

After taking over in the title hunt with a nine point lead at the end of the flyaway portion of the season, the Italtrans rider gave himself the strongest chance of success, doing the hard work on Saturday by securing pole with an immense final sector of the track, as his rival Manuel Gonzalez had contrasting fortunes - a yellow flag for an Aron Canet crash saw his best effort cancelled, leaving him eighth on the grid, up one place after a three place grid demotion for Daniel Munoz.

Ahead for the first few laps, Veijer, who was the highest qualifying rookie in third on the front row, took over on lap four, then did most of the hard work out front, pulling a gap.

Riding smoothly and with tyres saved the Brazilian made his move back to the front on lap nineteen, but with just three laps to go the Red Bull KTM rider dug in and gave the #10 a race over the final few laps, with a first win in his rookie season too big a prize to let go.

Moreira held on over the line, but it was tight with Veijer just 0.090s behind for his first Moto2 podium.

Aspar rider David Alonso had worked his way out of the group fighting behind to be a clear third for much of the race, but a resurgent, Aron Canet - the 2024 race winner at the Algarve track got a second wind to be a close fourth for Fantic Racing.

Their fight forward left Barry Baltus, who had worked had to feature after a slow start, a lonely fifth on the second Fantic Bike.

Gonzalez was already on the ropes after qualifying , so had no choice by to push on in the race to keep his title hopes alive. As high as fifth after battling past Jake Dixon a huge moment saw the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider lose ground, with a late run wide as his tyres began to gave out ensuring the Spaniard finished sixth.

Daniel Holgado, who won in Portugal in 2024 while still a Moto3 rider, could not match that form one class up, finishing seventh, gaining a place as Dixon fell while closing back in on Gonzalez right at the end of the race.

Albert Arenas was almost a second behind in eighth for Gresini, just ahead of Senna Agius, who made up places late in the race but was never close enough to help out teammate Gonzalez, finishing ninth.

Izan Guevara was also heading in the right direction, for a top ten finish for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, the best of the Boscoscuro riders after Dixon’s fall.

2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 40.573s 2 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.090s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.492s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.992s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +5.214s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +7.929s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +8.376s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +9.153s 9 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +9.707s 10 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +10.018s 11 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +15.042s 12 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +15.252s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +16.556s 14 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +17.916s 15 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +18.789s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +18.833s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +20.034s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +23.237s 19 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +30.461s 20 Sergio Garcia SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +32.180s 21 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +33.756s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +38.772s 23 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +49.425s 24 Alessandro Morosi ITA Fantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex) +1m 06.023s 25 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) DNF 26 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 27 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 28 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF 29 Xabi Zurutuza SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

Daniel Munoz, in for Deniz Oncu long-term at Red Bull KTM Ajo, was down to tenth on the grid after a grid penalty, falling into a close battle to the line with Alex Escrig, beating the top Forward rider to eleventh place.

Celestino Vietti got a strong start to be an early podium contender in fourth, but dropped like a stone, finishing 13th for SpeedRS, their best rider after Alonso Lopez failed to recover from his grid penalty, placing 19th.

The final points on offer went to QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI rider Ivan Ortola with 15th going to the chequered flag, with Filip Salac finding a way past Zonta van den Goorbergh for the final point.



Crashes, injuries and Replacements

Malaysian race winner Jake Dixon was not the only faller.

Joe Roberts was already carrying injury before crashing in the Malaysian race is also absent for the remainder. His Portugal replacement at American Racing, former Moto3 rider Xabi Zurutuza was first out when he fell at the start of lap three.

Marcos Ramirez and Ayumu Sasaki fell together on lap five.

Eric Fernandez lasted to the end of lap eight before he too crashed out of contention.

Darryn Binder was absent after his Sepang crash, replaced by Sergio Garcia (20th) at Gresini, who is due to return with the team in 2026.

Moto2 also had a wildcard for the Algarve round, as Alessandro Morosi (24th) joined the paddock with the Fantic Racing Eagle-1 team.

Championship Standings

A win put all the advantage in Moreira’s favour, with the title going to the final round in Valencia, but with 281 points, the Brazilian holds 24 points over Gonzalez, needing just a two points advantage in the final round.

Gonzalez moved onto 257 points in second, with Barry Baltus doing enough to hold third om 323, as Canet leapfrogged Dixon after his DNF to fourth on 226 - the duos performance handed Fantic the team crown for 2025.

The rookie battle was also decided - Alonso (153 points) finished on the podium but Holgado (188 points), one place higher overall in sixth holds a 35 point gap into the final race , seeing him take the rookie title.



