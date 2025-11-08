2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Diogo Moreira left it to the very end of qualifying to take advantage in the intermediate title hunt with pole position, on the top spot of the grid while rival Manuel Gonzalez starts eighth ahead of the Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, round twenty-one of the championship.

The Italtrans rider was heading for a front row start in third, when impressively a lap which looked set not to challenge came alive in the final sector of the Algarve track, catapulting the #10 to pole with a new record lap of 1m 41.168s.

That took the Brazilian to his seventh pole of the season, equalling Gonzalez’s Saturday record and was set while using David Alonso ahead on track as a marker.

The Kalex rider took over at the top from long term session leader, Jake Dixon, his time also under the last record, set earlier in the weekend by Aron Canet. A crash towards the end of the session slowed the Elf Marc VDS Briton, bothered by smoke from teammate Filip Salac’s bike ahead before passing -though he did return to track for a final time attack, finishing 0.017s behind courtesy of that earlier time.

Third went to top rookie in the session Collin Veijer, who had popped up into second late in the session, only shuffled back by a new record lap for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Barry Baltus improved to fourth, the top Fantic rider ahead of his teammate Aron Canet. Who was a late faller, leaving him fifth.

Daniel Holgado was on pole at the last race in Sepang, The last rider to improve after the chequered flag the Aspar rider this time went from seventh to sixth.

Daniel Munoz was the best of the riders to move from Q1, the replacement bike seeing both Red Bull KTM Ajo bikes inside the top seven, as continued in place of the long term absentee, Deniz Oncu.

Now nine points behind, qualifying was crucial for Manuel Gonzalez, who took pole in Portugal in 2024, had been pushed down to sixth ahead of the final flying laps.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had red sectors on his final run - now eighth - but was behind Aron Canet’s fall, hitting the yellow flags, which cancelled his lap, leaving the title hopeful on row three of the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Celestino Vietti was ninth quickest and the to SpeedRS rider, ahead of David Alonso, who completed the top ten for Aspar.



2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 41.168s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.017s 3 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.149s 4 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.169s 5 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.187s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.236s 7 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.273s 8 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.331s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.387s 10 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.435s 11 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.446s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.513s 13 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.550s 14 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.581s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.584s 16 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 0.779s 17 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.961s 18 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.995s Q1 19 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.022s 20 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 42.115s 21 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.161s 22 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.198s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 42.397s 24 Sergio Garcia SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.425s 25 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.482s 26 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.030s 27 Xabi Zurutuza SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.536s 28 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.094s 29 Alessandro Morosi ITA Fantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex) 1m 44.383s

The earlier wet FP2 session saw few bikes venture out, with Alex Escrig fastest, and the Spaniard made gains after moving up from Q1, eleventh for Forward.

Alonso Lopez was twelfth quickest, but has already picked up a three place grid penalty for slow riding on Friday.

Q1 - Daniel Munoz dominates to progress

Munoz dominated the session from start to finish to move to Q2 with the top time and was joined in progressing by Filip Salac (17th), who looked set to take over with red sectors before a warning wobble on his last lap in second.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Zonta van den Goorbergh (13th) needed a late push to climb back into the top four, in third, with an early lap seeing Escrig move on with the Forward bike.

Adrian Huertas was the rider shuffled back to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

There was one crash in Q1, for Eric Fernandez (26th).

Darryn Binder is out after his Sepang crash, replaced by Sergio Garcia (24th) at Gresini, ahead of a return with the team in 2026.

Joe Roberts rode injured last time out after his crash, His Portugal replacement at American Racing is former Moto3 rider Xabi Zurutuza (27th).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Moto2 also has a wildcard for the Algarve round, with Alessandro Morosi (29th) added with the Fantic Racing Eagle-1 team.