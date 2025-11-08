2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix (Round 21) where a spectacular last lap gave Diogo Moreira pole position.

Diogo Moreira left it to the very end of qualifying to take advantage in the intermediate title hunt with pole position, on the top spot of the grid while rival Manuel Gonzalez starts eighth ahead of the Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, round twenty-one of the championship.

The Italtrans rider was heading for a front row start in third, when impressively a lap which looked set not to challenge came alive in the final sector of the Algarve track, catapulting the #10 to pole with a new record lap of 1m 41.168s.

That took the Brazilian to his seventh pole of the season, equalling Gonzalez’s Saturday record and was set while using David Alonso ahead on track as a marker.

The Kalex rider took over at the top from long term session leader, Jake Dixon, his time also under the last record, set earlier in the weekend by Aron Canet. A crash towards the end of the session slowed the Elf Marc VDS Briton, bothered by smoke from teammate Filip Salac’s bike ahead before passing -though he did return to track for a final time attack, finishing 0.017s behind courtesy of that earlier time.

Third went to top rookie in the session Collin Veijer, who had popped up into second late in the session, only shuffled back by a new record lap for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Barry Baltus improved to fourth, the top Fantic rider ahead of his teammate Aron Canet. Who was a late faller, leaving him fifth.

Daniel Holgado was on pole at the last race in Sepang, The last rider to improve after the chequered flag the Aspar rider this time went from seventh to sixth.

Daniel Munoz was the best of the riders to move from Q1, the replacement bike seeing both Red Bull KTM Ajo bikes inside the top seven, as continued in place of the long term absentee, Deniz Oncu.

Now nine points behind, qualifying was crucial for Manuel Gonzalez, who took pole in Portugal in 2024, had been pushed down to sixth ahead of the final flying laps.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had red sectors on his final run - now eighth - but was behind Aron Canet’s fall, hitting the yellow flags, which cancelled his lap, leaving the title hopeful on row three of the grid.

Celestino Vietti was ninth quickest and the to SpeedRS rider, ahead of David Alonso, who completed the top ten for Aspar.
 

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 41.168s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.017s
3Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.149s
4Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.169s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.187s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.236s
7Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.273s
8Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.331s
9Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.387s
10David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.435s
11Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.446s
12Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.513s
13Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.550s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.581s
15Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.584s
16Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)0.779s
17Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.961s
18Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.995s
Q1
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 42.022s
20Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 42.115s
21Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 42.161s
22Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 42.198s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 42.397s
24Sergio GarciaSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 42.425s
25Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 42.482s
26Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 43.030s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 43.536s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 44.094s
29Alessandro MorosiITAFantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex)1m 44.383s

The earlier wet FP2 session saw few bikes venture out, with Alex Escrig fastest, and the Spaniard made gains after moving up from Q1, eleventh for Forward.

Alonso Lopez was twelfth quickest, but has already picked up a three place grid penalty for slow riding on Friday.

Q1 - Daniel Munoz dominates to progress

Munoz dominated the session from start to finish to move to Q2 with the top time and was joined in progressing by Filip Salac (17th), who looked set to take over with red sectors before a warning wobble on his last lap in second.

Zonta van den Goorbergh (13th)  needed a late push to climb back into the top four, in third, with an early lap seeing Escrig move on with the Forward bike.

Adrian Huertas was the rider shuffled back to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

There was one crash in Q1, for Eric  Fernandez (26th).

Darryn Binder is out after his Sepang crash, replaced by Sergio Garcia (24th) at Gresini, ahead of a return with the team in 2026.

Joe Roberts rode injured last time out after his crash, His Portugal replacement at American Racing is former Moto3 rider Xabi Zurutuza (27th).

Moto2 also has a wildcard for the Algarve round, with Alessandro Morosi (29th) added with the Fantic Racing Eagle-1 team.

