2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Portuguese Grand Prix (Round 21) where record pace saw Aron Canet lead the way into the Q2 positions.

Aron Canet, Moto2, 2025
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Aron Canet lowered his own lap record from the morning session to lead the way into Q2 after a rain affected Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, round twenty-one of the championship.

Picking up where he left off in the morning at the Algarve track, and with little time to waste with heavy rain filled clouds fast approaching again the Fantic Racing Kalex rider worked his way quickly to the top of the timesheets - with a new lap record of 1m 41.210s.

That left the Spaniard in control when the inevitable rain arrived, all but halting progress for the final thirteen minutes.

Jake Dixon was once again the rider closest to Canet, second and just 0.192s slower, in a session which saw the Elf Marc VDS rider headbutt his bike screen, breaking it and leading to a return to the pits on his way to being the top Boscoscuro.

Albert Arenas was the only other rider within a second of the lead time in third for Gresini.

Manuel Gonzalez pushed on and stayed out in the wet, but was too cautious to make any inroads into the top time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP, leaving him fourth - but ahead of title rival Diogo Moreira.

Senna Agius was right behind his teammate, recording an identical best time for fifth.

David Alonso was quick in the wet, close to his own best lap time, forcing the hand of the riders on the cusp, with time to be found.

The Aspar rider then showed the limit by crashing at the start of his next lap, leaving him seventh, with fellow rookie teammate Daniel Holgado doing the same moments later from sixth. The duo compared their almost identical crashes through turn two and three trackside.

Izan Guevara got off to a strong start on the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike in eighth, just quicker than Barry Baltus in ninth on the second Fantic bike, with rookie Collin Veijer holding firm in a fairly static top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Celestino Vietti finished Friday in eleventh for Speed RS, with some movement in the closing stages behind.

Diogo Moreira was sat in the ‘at risk’ spot of 14th when Alonso found pace on the wet track and with the chance of riders around him knocking the Brazilian out of the Q2 places, the #10 ventured back on track.

Pushing, Moreira set a personal best in sector three to move into a more secure twelfth for Italtrans.

That dropped Tony Arbolino to 13th on the second Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike, with the final spot in Q2 going to Alonso Lopez for SpeedRS.

Filip Salac did venture out, but remained the rider to just miss out, in 15th on the second Elf Marc VDS entry. 

2025 Portuguese Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 41.210s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.192s
3Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.448s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.541s
5Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.541s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.562s
7David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.583s
8Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.614s
9Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.616s
10Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.645s
11Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.686s
12Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.690s
13Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.888s
14Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.902s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.948s
16Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.056s
17Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.069s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.076s
19Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.132s
20Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.159s
21Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.250s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.305s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.672s
24Sergio GarciaSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.684s
25Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.805s
26Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.135s
27Xabi ZurutuzaSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+2.245s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.354s
29Alessandro MorosiITAFantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex)+3.339s

There are several changes for the weekend with Brad Binder injured after his Sepang fall, replaced by Sergio Garcia (24th) at Gresini, ahead of a return with the team in 2026.

Joe Roberts rode with a fractured hand last time out after his crash, so he is also absent for the remainder of the season. American Racing have brought in Xabi Zurutuza to fill in. The first to fall, just before Alonso, and also in the same section of track, the former Moto3 rider finished the day 27th.

Daniel Munoz (21st) continued at Red Bull KTM Tech 3 for long term absentee Deniz Oncu.

Moto2 also had a wildcard entry added for Portimao, with Alessandro Morosi (29th) on track with the Fantic Racing Eagle-1 team.

After a few early changes at the top, FP1 saw Canet lead for much of the session, dropping to 15th briefly as Dixon pushed ahead to take over in the closing stages, only to bounce back for the top time - a lap which was then a new lap record.

Dixon finished closest to the Spaniard in second, with the early top five completed by Agius, Vietti and Moreira in the first session, with his title rival Gonzalez eighth.

Veijer was a late faller, sliding downhill at turn five.

2025 Portuguese Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 41.460s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.163s
3Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.229s
4Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.247s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.251s
6Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.270s
7Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.276s
8Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.333s
9Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.391s
10Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.446s
11Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.496s
12Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.504s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.529s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.661s
15David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.755s
16Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.879s
17Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.964s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.019s
19Sergio GarciaSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.120s
20Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.142s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.164s
22Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.349s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.585s
24Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.644s
25Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.706s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.458s
27Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.597s
28Xabi ZurutuzaSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+3.116s
29Alessandro MorosiITAFantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex)+3.218s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains Portugal MotoGP deficit to Nicolo Bulega in FP1
16m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta 3rd but “a problem we have to keep living with”
23m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez sends ominous Portuguese MotoGP warning: Lap times “are quite easy”
40m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Sky Sports F1 presenter pulled out of Brazil after neck surgery
50m ago
Natalie Pinkham has been absent from Sky's coverage since Monza
F1 News
Extratropical cyclone threatens to disrupt F1 Sao Paulo GP
1h ago
Torrential rain forced qualifying to be postponed in 2024

More News

WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci sets “tough” target for BMW WorldSBK switch
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
KTM gives first confirmation of Phil Marron signing for MotoGP 2026
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Friday Practice reaction LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Alex Marquez leads Pecco Bagnaia in tight Practice
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP