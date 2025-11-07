2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Aron Canet lowered his own lap record from the morning session to lead the way into Q2 after a rain affected Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, round twenty-one of the championship.

Picking up where he left off in the morning at the Algarve track, and with little time to waste with heavy rain filled clouds fast approaching again the Fantic Racing Kalex rider worked his way quickly to the top of the timesheets - with a new lap record of 1m 41.210s.

That left the Spaniard in control when the inevitable rain arrived, all but halting progress for the final thirteen minutes.

Jake Dixon was once again the rider closest to Canet, second and just 0.192s slower, in a session which saw the Elf Marc VDS rider headbutt his bike screen, breaking it and leading to a return to the pits on his way to being the top Boscoscuro.

Albert Arenas was the only other rider within a second of the lead time in third for Gresini.

Manuel Gonzalez pushed on and stayed out in the wet, but was too cautious to make any inroads into the top time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP, leaving him fourth - but ahead of title rival Diogo Moreira.

Senna Agius was right behind his teammate, recording an identical best time for fifth.

David Alonso was quick in the wet, close to his own best lap time, forcing the hand of the riders on the cusp, with time to be found.

The Aspar rider then showed the limit by crashing at the start of his next lap, leaving him seventh, with fellow rookie teammate Daniel Holgado doing the same moments later from sixth. The duo compared their almost identical crashes through turn two and three trackside.

Izan Guevara got off to a strong start on the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike in eighth, just quicker than Barry Baltus in ninth on the second Fantic bike, with rookie Collin Veijer holding firm in a fairly static top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Celestino Vietti finished Friday in eleventh for Speed RS, with some movement in the closing stages behind.

Diogo Moreira was sat in the ‘at risk’ spot of 14th when Alonso found pace on the wet track and with the chance of riders around him knocking the Brazilian out of the Q2 places, the #10 ventured back on track.

Pushing, Moreira set a personal best in sector three to move into a more secure twelfth for Italtrans.

That dropped Tony Arbolino to 13th on the second Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike, with the final spot in Q2 going to Alonso Lopez for SpeedRS.

Filip Salac did venture out, but remained the rider to just miss out, in 15th on the second Elf Marc VDS entry.

2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 41.210s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.192s 3 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.448s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.541s 5 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.541s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.562s 7 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.583s 8 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.614s 9 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.616s 10 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.645s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.686s 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.690s 13 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.888s 14 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.902s 15 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.948s 16 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.056s 17 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.069s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.076s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.132s 20 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.159s 21 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.250s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.305s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.672s 24 Sergio Garcia SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.684s 25 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.805s 26 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.135s 27 Xabi Zurutuza SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +2.245s 28 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.354s 29 Alessandro Morosi ITA Fantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex) +3.339s

There are several changes for the weekend with Brad Binder injured after his Sepang fall, replaced by Sergio Garcia (24th) at Gresini, ahead of a return with the team in 2026.

Joe Roberts rode with a fractured hand last time out after his crash, so he is also absent for the remainder of the season. American Racing have brought in Xabi Zurutuza to fill in. The first to fall, just before Alonso, and also in the same section of track, the former Moto3 rider finished the day 27th.

Daniel Munoz (21st) continued at Red Bull KTM Tech 3 for long term absentee Deniz Oncu.

Moto2 also had a wildcard entry added for Portimao, with Alessandro Morosi (29th) on track with the Fantic Racing Eagle-1 team.

After a few early changes at the top, FP1 saw Canet lead for much of the session, dropping to 15th briefly as Dixon pushed ahead to take over in the closing stages, only to bounce back for the top time - a lap which was then a new lap record.

Dixon finished closest to the Spaniard in second, with the early top five completed by Agius, Vietti and Moreira in the first session, with his title rival Gonzalez eighth.

Veijer was a late faller, sliding downhill at turn five.