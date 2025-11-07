2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Portuguese Grand Prix (Round 21) where record pace saw Aron Canet lead the way into the Q2 positions.
Aron Canet lowered his own lap record from the morning session to lead the way into Q2 after a rain affected Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, round twenty-one of the championship.
Picking up where he left off in the morning at the Algarve track, and with little time to waste with heavy rain filled clouds fast approaching again the Fantic Racing Kalex rider worked his way quickly to the top of the timesheets - with a new lap record of 1m 41.210s.
That left the Spaniard in control when the inevitable rain arrived, all but halting progress for the final thirteen minutes.
Jake Dixon was once again the rider closest to Canet, second and just 0.192s slower, in a session which saw the Elf Marc VDS rider headbutt his bike screen, breaking it and leading to a return to the pits on his way to being the top Boscoscuro.
Albert Arenas was the only other rider within a second of the lead time in third for Gresini.
Manuel Gonzalez pushed on and stayed out in the wet, but was too cautious to make any inroads into the top time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP, leaving him fourth - but ahead of title rival Diogo Moreira.
Senna Agius was right behind his teammate, recording an identical best time for fifth.
David Alonso was quick in the wet, close to his own best lap time, forcing the hand of the riders on the cusp, with time to be found.
The Aspar rider then showed the limit by crashing at the start of his next lap, leaving him seventh, with fellow rookie teammate Daniel Holgado doing the same moments later from sixth. The duo compared their almost identical crashes through turn two and three trackside.
Izan Guevara got off to a strong start on the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike in eighth, just quicker than Barry Baltus in ninth on the second Fantic bike, with rookie Collin Veijer holding firm in a fairly static top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Celestino Vietti finished Friday in eleventh for Speed RS, with some movement in the closing stages behind.
Diogo Moreira was sat in the ‘at risk’ spot of 14th when Alonso found pace on the wet track and with the chance of riders around him knocking the Brazilian out of the Q2 places, the #10 ventured back on track.
Pushing, Moreira set a personal best in sector three to move into a more secure twelfth for Italtrans.
That dropped Tony Arbolino to 13th on the second Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike, with the final spot in Q2 going to Alonso Lopez for SpeedRS.
Filip Salac did venture out, but remained the rider to just miss out, in 15th on the second Elf Marc VDS entry.
|2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 41.210s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.192s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.448s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.541s
|5
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.541s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.562s
|7
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.583s
|8
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.614s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.616s
|10
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.645s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.686s
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.690s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.888s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.902s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.948s
|16
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.056s
|17
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.069s
|18
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.076s
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.132s
|20
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.159s
|21
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.250s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.305s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.672s
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.684s
|25
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.805s
|26
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.135s
|27
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.245s
|28
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.354s
|29
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|Fantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex)
|+3.339s
There are several changes for the weekend with Brad Binder injured after his Sepang fall, replaced by Sergio Garcia (24th) at Gresini, ahead of a return with the team in 2026.
Joe Roberts rode with a fractured hand last time out after his crash, so he is also absent for the remainder of the season. American Racing have brought in Xabi Zurutuza to fill in. The first to fall, just before Alonso, and also in the same section of track, the former Moto3 rider finished the day 27th.
Daniel Munoz (21st) continued at Red Bull KTM Tech 3 for long term absentee Deniz Oncu.
Moto2 also had a wildcard entry added for Portimao, with Alessandro Morosi (29th) on track with the Fantic Racing Eagle-1 team.
After a few early changes at the top, FP1 saw Canet lead for much of the session, dropping to 15th briefly as Dixon pushed ahead to take over in the closing stages, only to bounce back for the top time - a lap which was then a new lap record.
Dixon finished closest to the Spaniard in second, with the early top five completed by Agius, Vietti and Moreira in the first session, with his title rival Gonzalez eighth.
Veijer was a late faller, sliding downhill at turn five.
|2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 41.460s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.163s
|3
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.229s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.247s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.251s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.270s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.276s
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.333s
|9
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.391s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.446s
|11
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.496s
|12
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.504s
|13
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.529s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.661s
|15
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.755s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.879s
|17
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.964s
|18
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.019s
|19
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.120s
|20
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.142s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.164s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.349s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.585s
|24
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.644s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.706s
|26
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.458s
|27
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.597s
|28
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.116s
|29
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|Fantic Racing Eagle-1(Kalex)
|+3.218s