Alex Marquez kicks off the 2025 Portimao MotoGP round with a dominant performance in FP1.

The Gresini rider, who celebrated second in the world championship with victory last time in Malaysia, kept the same set of medium front and soft rear tyres throughout.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi made a late leap to second (+0.196s) on a newer soft front tyre. Jack Miller took third for Pramac Yamaha after fitting fresh rubber, front and rear, in the final minutes.

LCR Honda's Johann Zarco (old tyres), Tech3 KTM's Pol Espargaro (new) and VR46 Ducati's Franco Morbidelli (old) completed the top six.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

Bulega ahead of Bagnaia

Every MotoGP weekend seems a leap into the unknown for Francesco Bagnaia at the moment, and Portimao started with the factory Ducati rider just 17th - and behind new team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

The WorldSBK title runner-up began his first-ever MotoGP event impressively with 14th (out of 22 riders) and within one second of Alex Marquez.

Bulega's best time came on his 21st and final lap of the session, with a soft front tyre that had done 11 laps and a medium rear with a full 21 laps.

Bagnaia used the same set of medium tyres, front and rear, throughout.

Miguel Oliveira was 20th at the start of his final home weekend as a MotoGP rider.

Espargaro was the first faller of the weekend, at Turn 2. Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez was later taken to the medical centre after staggering away from a big accident at the fearsome first turn.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra saved a huge unintentional wheelie over the rise onto the main straight.

Tyre allocation is the same as last year’s March round, when the hard front was the clear favourite in both races, combined with a soft rear in the Sprint and medium rear in the grand prix.

Rain is a threat throughout Friday, adding urgency to the FP1 work, with rain flags briefly appearing in the closing stages.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1'39.145s 7/19 344k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.196s 20/20 342k 3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.233s 18/19 343k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.349s 6/17 345k 5 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.361s 18/18 343k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.389s 15/18 343k 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.404s 15/19 346k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.405s 16/16 344k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.521s 18/18 343k 10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.540s 6/17 340k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.587s 17/19 338k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.592s 11/16 343k 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.841s 18/19 341k 14 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.928s 21/21 339k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.040s 19/21 346k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.076s 17/20 340k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.161s 16/18 345k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.204s 7/11 338k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.255s 18/19 344k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.712s 17/18 341k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.118s 14/18 341k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.375s 5/18 342k

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 38.685s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Honda, 1m 37.226s (2023)

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi starts the penultimate round with a slim five-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.