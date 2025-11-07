Joan Mir insists it would be “nothing but good news” if Honda breaks out of MotoGP’s full concessions package and moves into an intermediate C ranking alongside KTM and Aprilia.

Honda needs to score just 19 points over the remaining two rounds to become the first manufacturer to change ranks since the new A–B–C–D system was introduced at the start of 2024.

Such a move would reduce testing opportunities, limit wild-cards, reduce aero updates, freeze engine design and mean fewer engine changes.

But it would also confirm that the RC213V has made a major competitive step.

LCR’s Johann Zarco claimed two podiums, including a home victory, early in the season, while Mir has added podiums in two of the last four rounds to put Honda to the brink of promotion.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that if in the future we don't have concessions, it's because we deserve it,” said Mir. “That's a bit the reality.

“I think we were in a moment [in the past] where we didn't know what to do to be fast. And now, we have found that correct line. The road is very long, but with work and everything, we can improve our package.

“It's true that the concessions played a big role in the last years, but if we don't have it in the future, it will be nothing but good news for us.”

The ability to update MotoGP engine design during the season has been perhaps Honda’s most valuable advantage, with clear gains in top speed and acceleration.

“It's true that in the past, we had a lack of top speed and lack of acceleration,” Mir added. “We worked a lot on that, not just on the top speed side, but also on the torque delivery and how the engine was working.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“From last year to this year is the biggest step we’ve done. At the beginning of the year, the bike was already working a lot better, and then during the season, we received some further upgrades.

“But I would say that the biggest step we made [with the engine] was from last year to the beginning of this one.”

Honda has scored double-digit constructor points (between 11 and 22) at the last eight rounds.

Yamaha - the only other manufacturer still in the D band - has a slim mathematical chance of moving up but would need to score 45 points from the 74 still available at Portimao and Valencia.

Ducati (A), Aprilia (C), and KTM (C) will remain in their current categories for the start of 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT