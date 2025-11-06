MotoGP slammed for “loss of credibility” over Moto3 crash reporting

Pecco Bagnaia has slammed MotoGP’s initial reporting of the serious Moto3 crash in Malaysia

2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix
2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia has slammed MotoGP for how the championship initially reported on the conditions of two riders involved in a horror Moto3 crash, branding it a "loss of credibility".

Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler were involved in a sickening collision on the sighting lap ahead of the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The pair received trackside medical assistance before being transferred by air ambulance to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

While Rueda escaped with a fracture to his hand and a concussion, Dettwiler was left with multiple injuries and was in critical condition in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Both are now out of danger, with Dettwiler given the all-clear to be repatriated to Switzerland.

But in the days after the incident, it emerged that both riders suffered cardiac arrests and were treated for this at the scene.

At the time, on the live broadcast, MotoGP stated that both riders were conscious. MotoGP's official update on Rueda several hours later also made no mention of his cardiac arrest.

In light of news that both riders suffered cardiac arrests, double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia - critical already of the decision to run the Moto3 race at Sepang - said the series suffered “a loss of credibility” in Malaysia.

“There was a rush to announce that everything was fine, but in reality, that wasn't the case,” he said on Thursday in Portugal.

“A few minutes after the accident, it emerged that both riders were conscious, but later it was discovered that they had suffered serious problems.

“When a rider has cardiac arrest, the situation is serious; it was a loss of credibility.

“In my opinion, the Moto3 race shouldn't have taken place.

“There will be a safety commission on Friday, and we will certainly ask for certain decisions to be made more calmly.”

A number of MotoGP riders in Malaysia echoed Bagnaia’s sentiments regarding the decision to run the Moto3 races after the crash.

In this article

MotoGP slammed for “loss of credibility” over Moto3 crash reporting
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shuts down Ferrari exit talk with intriguing contract detail
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton wants “transparency” and “accountability” after Mexico penalty drama
54m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes “luck” admission over beating McLaren duo to fifth F1 title
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
‘I’ve still got what it takes’ - Oscar Piastri hits back at F1 title critics
1h ago
Piastri is just a point behind Norris
F1 News
Seven staff removed in Aston Martin F1 design team shake-up
1h ago
Aston Martin have endured a difficult 2025 season

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP slammed for “loss of credibility” over Moto3 crash reporting
2h ago
2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
Franco Colapinto taking it “race by race” as rumours swirl over Alpine stay for 2026
2h ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Oliver Bearman dismisses Lewis Hamilton Ferrari replacement talk
2h ago
Bearman is tipped as a future Ferrari driver
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “Subconsciously we are able to give more” after Honda MotoGP turnaround
3h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP ousting circumstances “humbling” for Miguel Oliveira: “Nothing is for granted”
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.