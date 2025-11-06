MotoGP slammed for “loss of credibility” over Moto3 crash reporting

Pecco Bagnaia has slammed MotoGP for how the championship initially reported on the conditions of two riders involved in a horror Moto3 crash, branding it a "loss of credibility".

Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler were involved in a sickening collision on the sighting lap ahead of the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The pair received trackside medical assistance before being transferred by air ambulance to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

While Rueda escaped with a fracture to his hand and a concussion, Dettwiler was left with multiple injuries and was in critical condition in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Both are now out of danger, with Dettwiler given the all-clear to be repatriated to Switzerland.

But in the days after the incident, it emerged that both riders suffered cardiac arrests and were treated for this at the scene.

At the time, on the live broadcast, MotoGP stated that both riders were conscious. MotoGP's official update on Rueda several hours later also made no mention of his cardiac arrest.

In light of news that both riders suffered cardiac arrests, double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia - critical already of the decision to run the Moto3 race at Sepang - said the series suffered “a loss of credibility” in Malaysia.

“There was a rush to announce that everything was fine, but in reality, that wasn't the case,” he said on Thursday in Portugal.

“A few minutes after the accident, it emerged that both riders were conscious, but later it was discovered that they had suffered serious problems.

“When a rider has cardiac arrest, the situation is serious; it was a loss of credibility.

“In my opinion, the Moto3 race shouldn't have taken place.

“There will be a safety commission on Friday, and we will certainly ask for certain decisions to be made more calmly.”

A number of MotoGP riders in Malaysia echoed Bagnaia’s sentiments regarding the decision to run the Moto3 races after the crash.