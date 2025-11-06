MotoGP ousting circumstances “humbling” for Miguel Oliveira: “Nothing is for granted”

Miguel Oliveira says the 2025 MotoGP season has been “humbling” as he has been forced out of the paddock.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

A mid-season injury came at the wrong time in a “humbling” 2025 MotoGP season for Miguel Oliveira, who found himself without options to remain in the grand prix paddock in 2026.

Oliveira entered the 2025 season with a fresh contract with the Pramac Yamaha team that he felt assured him of a long-term future in the project, but an injury sustained at the second race of the season in Argentina saw him sidelined for much of the first half of the year.

This, he said during the pre-event press conference at the Portuguese Grand Prix, delayed his process of getting to know the Yamaha M1, after spending his whole MotoGP career before 2025 on V4 machinery, which in turn, he implied, restricted his ability to show his potential on the Yamaha and thus prove his worth to the project.

“It was a very humbling experience in every term of it,” Miguel Oliveira said, “because nothing is for granted. I came in with prospects of a long-term partnership, knowing that, for sure, I would need some time and the bike would need some time. 

“It caught me off-guard in terms of this injury because it took longer than we anticipated, it was not a ‘quick fix’ injury that you can return a couple of weeks later. 

“That delayed my getting to know the bike and fitting in, taking it to the limit. 

“The decisions forced me to be without a seat.”

Oliveira added that he does not feel “resentment or any kind of regret” about the situation because he knows he did all he could to secure a spot in MotoGP for next year, even though it was ultimately not enough.

“I don’t think I should look at it with resentment or any kind of regret because I know that I gave my best,” he said.

“That’s the feeling I need to end at, at the end of the day: that I did the best possible to stay and the best was not enough.”

“I don’t close the door on returning here”

Off to World Superbike next year to take on the BMW project along with Danilo Petrucci, Oliveira still harbours hopes of returning to MotoGP full-time in the future.

But having spent much of his premier class career in the grand prix paddock without the possibility to win, Oliveira also understands the psychological importance of a technical package that can deliver that potential.

“I definitely don’t close the door on returning here [to MotoGP] as a full rider on the grid, but for the moment there is not that opportunity for me here,” Oliveira said.

“So, what I need to do is to focus on what I actually can do for next season and for this weekend and the future remains open. 

“I think every rider’s ambition is to arrive to a competitive package that is able to win. 

“When you see yourself in a position where you are fighting for something nicer you are able always to give a little bit more, and that’s the little bit more I’m looking for and definitely I can find it on a home GP.”

Dreaming of 2020 repeat

Oliveira famously won the first ever MotoGP race at Portimao back in 2020, when the Algarve circuit hosted the first Portuguese Grand Prix since 2012.

Repeating the achievement he made that weekend remains a “dream” for him, although he accepts that it is perhaps not realistic.

“Every time I visit the track there is some nostalgia about the win I got here in the first season,” he said.

“Obviously, every season you come in and you sort of dream of achieving the same but every year there’s a different challenge and a different difficulty, I would say, and this year is no different. 

“It’s a major pleasure for me to come in front of my home fans and race in MotoGP, it’s an extra boost for me coming as the only Portuguese rider on the grid, so definitely I will give my best as always, but this one maybe a little bit extra.”

On the 2020 win, he added: “It’s definitely one of the best moments because I didn’t get many wins in MotoGP. 

“I would say ‘only five’ but ‘only’ is a very relative term, as you can imagine, in MotoGP! Especially nowadays, it’s not easy to win a race. 

“But it’s one of the best moments of my career, definitely, to come here to Portugal, the return of MotoGP to Portugal, and to win it in the last race was definitely in the highest moments of my career so far.”

MotoGP ousting circumstances “humbling” for Miguel Oliveira: “Nothing is for granted”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Franco Colapinto taking it “race by race” as rumours swirl over Alpine stay for 2026
20m ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Oliver Bearman dismisses Lewis Hamilton Ferrari replacement talk
21m ago
Bearman is tipped as a future Ferrari driver
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “Subconsciously we are able to give more” after Honda MotoGP turnaround
39m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP ousting circumstances “humbling” for Miguel Oliveira: “Nothing is for granted”
42m ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Alpine switched off 2025 F1 car development “months ago”
48m ago
Gasly has scored all of Alpine's points in 2025

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc puts F1 rival ‘under pressure’ to get engaged next
50m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez ‘free’, ‘can take more risks’ at Portugal MotoGP
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Lance Stroll delivers two-word response to claims he nearly quit F1
1h ago
Stroll
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: “Superbike a better school for MotoGP than Moto2”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
F1 News
Liam Lawson shocked to have been blamed for F1 marshal near-miss
2h ago
Lawson was involved in a scary near-miss with marshals in Mexico