Nicolo Bulega believes WorldSBK provides “better preparation” for MotoGP than the Moto2 class, despite the “incredible difference” between production-based superbikes and grand prix prototypes.

Bulega, who makes his MotoGP debut this weekend at Portimao in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, has raced in both categories.

The Italian spent three difficult years in Moto2 before rebooting his career in the World Supersport Championship, where he claimed the 2023 title.

That led to a WorldSBK promotion with Ducati, where he has finished runner-up to Toprak Razgatlioglu and BMW for the past two seasons.



Razgatlioglu is joining MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha in 2026, before which Bulega will make his debut in the Portimao and Valencia rounds.

But with fewer than 30 laps on a Desmosedici during a damp test at Jerez, Bulega admitted the premier class represents a major leap.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think there is not one special thing different, but a little bit of everything: Carbon brakes, ride height device, the engine is faster, also the chassis and tyres. If you put all together, it's an incredible difference,” Bulega told the official MotoGP website.

“This is the highest level of bikes, so I will have to study a lot also in the garage these two weekends.”

Jack Miller is the only rider on the present MotoGP grid not to have raced in the Moto2 class.

That will change next season when Razgatlioglu steps across from WorldSBK to join the Australian at Pramac Yamaha.

Bulega argued that WorldSBK offers a closer match to MotoGP machinery than the 765cc Triumph-powered Moto2 class.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Superbike is very good for teaching you a lot of things, to prepare you for MotoGP,” Bulega said.

“I think it's better than Moto2 for preparing you for MotoGP.

“Because in Superbike you have much more electronics. So you start to study something for MotoGP.

"The power of the bike is also much more than Moto2, so you are much closer to MotoGP with the engine.

“You try to learn to ride a bike with almost the same speed and weight when you brake, similar to MotoGP.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"So I think it's a better school, Superbike for MotoGP, than Moto2.”

In terms of his own expectations this weekend, Bulega, 26, said: "I will use this weekend just to try to make experience and have fun on the bike."

The Italian will also be taking on Ducati MotoGP testing duties next season, alongside WorldSBK, to help the factory prepare for the 2027 850cc/Pirelli era.