Alex Marquez ‘free’, ‘can take more risks’ at Portugal MotoGP

Gresini’s Alex Marquez says he can race “more freely” at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix and “take some risks” now that runner-up spot in the standings is secured.

The 29-year-old completed a historic 1-2 for the Marquez family last time out at the Malaysian Grand Prix, when he wrapped up runner-up spot in the championship standings.

Alex Marquez then capped off the weekend with a dominant victory in the grand prix to bring his total for the season to three.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix, Marquez says he is able to take more risks in the final two rounds, but views the coming races as the beginning of his preparations for 2026.

“Less pressure, because nobody said to me I’m the favourite one! Jokes aside, I’m looking forward to starting the weekend,” he said on Thursday at Portimao.

“All the riders want to finish the season in a good way, with a good feeling.

“So, it’s the way we need to approach the weekend, giving our maximum, and especially after being the runner-up of ’25, I can ride again a little bit more freely on the bike, making things in a better way.

“So, I will try my best.

“It’s true that Portimao is quite a challenging track. You need the feeling with the bike to attack those changes in elevation, the fast corners.”

Asked if he had any more goals to achieve in 2025, the Gresini rider joked: “Yeah, win two more races.

“No, I mean, ending the season with a good feeling, in a good way, starting to prepare for ’26 will be done in these two races and in Valencia.

“So, it’s what we will try, to be there, to be solid, to not make mistakes.

“It’s true that we can take some risks because we’re not playing for anything in the championship.

“So, what we need to do is enjoy the weekend and give our maximum.”