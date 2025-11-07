Moto2 team involved in more rider drama as it breaks another contract early

The American Racing team has announced that it has split with Marcos Ramirez for the 2026 Moto2 season, despite both parties having already signed a contract for next year.

Ramirez joined the Eitan Butbul-run American Racing squad in 2020, before being replaced by Sean Dylan Kelly for the 2022 campaign.

The team, who had signed Dylan Kelly on a two-year deal, then terminated his contract partway through the 2023 season and replaced him with Ramirez.

The Spaniard was then kept on for 2024, after American Racing elected to terminate Rory Skinner’s two-year contract a season early at the end of 2023.

Ramirez, who scored two podiums with American Racing across 2023 and 2024, signed an extension with the team last year that would take him to the end of next season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix and amid mounting speculation, American Racing has now announced that it has “mutually agreed” to part ways with Ramirez.

In a brief statement on social media, the team wrote: “The American Racing Team and rider Marcos Ramirez have mutually agreed to end their collaboration at the end of the 2025 season.

“The team wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Marcos Ramirez for his contribution and professionalism throughout our time together.”

Butbul added in a statement: “I’ve got so much appreciation for Marcos, he brought incredible energy, professionalism and heart when he rejoined the team in 2023.

"I’m proud of what he achieved with us and especially the podium at the end of 2023 was special. He’s one of the coolest riders we’ve ever had and will always be a part of this team’s history. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It now looks likely that outgoing Marc VDS rider Filip Salac will take Ramirez’s place at American Racing in 2026.

The Czech rider was due to join the Dutch RW Racing outfit next season in place of Zonta van der Goorbergh, who had been looking for a fresh opportunity elsewhere on the Moto2 grid.

But a change of management following a dispute between owner Roelof Waninge and team boss Jarno Janseen, with the latter being relieved of his duties, has led to van der Goorbergh staying put.

Salac is now set to join American Racing in place of Ramirez, with it thought the Czech rider brings significant funding with him.

At Marc VDS, Salac will be replaced by Deniz Oncu, while Honda World Superbike-bound Jake Dixon will have his spot taken by Aron Canet.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ramirez's future remains uncertain, though he has been linked to a return to Forward Racing.