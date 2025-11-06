How MotoGP’s rising South American star can clinch Moto2 title in Portugal

Diogo Moreira has his first chance to clinch the 2025 Moto2 title at the Portuguese MotoGP.

Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Australian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Australian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

With two rounds to go in the 2025 Moto2 World Championship, Diogo Moreira is moving closer to a maiden world title and he has his first shot at the 2025 crown at the Portuguese MotoGP this weekend.

Moreira’s future has already been secured since the summer, with the Brazilian set to move up to the MotoGP class with LCR Honda next season, in place of Somkiat Chantra.

But the destiny of the 2025 Moto2 World Championship remains undecided, although Moreira took a substantial step towards it in Malaysia two weeks ago when he finished fifth, while his chief title rival Manuel Gonzalez crashed and remounted to finish 25th.

The result in Malaysia means that, despite trailing Gonzalez by over 60 points after the Czech Grand Prix, Moreira now leads the standings for the first time this season heading to Portimao.

His gap is nine points, the equivalent of the difference between finishing first and finishing third, so if Gonzalez wins in Portugal there is a clear possibility for the two to enter the final round in Valencia on equal points.

However, Portugal also stands as Moreira’s first opportunity to win the title, but he must outscore Gonzalez by 17 points in order to do so, since Gonzalez (four) has more race wins than him (three) this season.

To achieve that 17-point difference, Moreira must finish in the first two positions.

If Moreira wins, Gonzalez must be eighth or lower for the Brazilian to be crowned champion; if Moreira is second, Gonzalez must be 13th or lower.

Of the two, Gonzalez has the better on-paper record at Portimao, finishing third last year and fifth in 2023. Moreira, on the other hand, was third in the Moto3 race there in 2023 and was 18th in last year’s Moto2 race in the Algarve, although that was only the second Moto2 race of his rookie intermediate class campaign.

Moreira, though, is in the much better form of the two, having missed the podium only three times since the summer break and having finished inside the top-five in all but one race (he was 14th in Barcelona) in that time.

Gonzalez, on the other hand, hasn't been classified on the podium since he was third in Hungary and, even though he crossed the line second before a disqualification in Indonesia, he has not been in podium contention in either of the races since Mandalika.

In this article

How MotoGP’s rising South American star can clinch Moto2 title in Portugal
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Michelin: “Spectacular, demanding” Portimao “a real technical challenge”
41s ago
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 Portimao MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri's pressure mounts as Jacques Villeneuve highlights 'total collapse'
14m ago
Piastri has lost his championship lead
MotoGP News
Aprilia warns Jorge Martin to ‘accept suffering’ early in 2026 MotoGP season
52m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Moto2 News
How MotoGP’s rising South American star can clinch Moto2 title in Portugal
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Australian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
1h ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “excited to do Portimao on the M1”: “Great races, always felt at ease"
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: “Final two rounds are crucial for us”
2h ago
Alex Rins, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler “given green light” for return to Switzerland
10h ago
Noah Dettwiler
Moto3 News
Jose Antonio Rueda replacement named for Portuguese Moto3
17h ago
Brian Uriarte, 2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Yamaha rookie predicts “more challenging” WorldSBK 2026 aspect
18h ago
Stefano Manzi, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.