Joe Roberts will miss the remaining rounds of the 2025 Moto2 World Championship.

Medical checks after returning home to Los Angeles revealed that Roberts suffered a small fracture in his left wrist during a scary accident at Sepang (pictured).

The American Racing rider, who celebrated his third grand prix win at Brno this season, will now skip Portimao and Valencia to prepare for the post-season tests.

"Unfortunately, when Joe got back to LA and did an MRI, we found that he suffered a fracture in his left wrist and won’t be able to ride for a couple of weeks,” said team principal Eitan Butbul.

“Together, we agreed that Joe will stay in LA to ensure a fast recovery and be ready for the first test after the Valencia GP. The team will have Xabi from our JuniorGP team as his replacement.”

Spanish rider Xabi Zurutuza, who spent the 2024 season racing for Red Bull KTM Ajo in Moto3, will be making his Moto2 debut this weekend.

Roberts is currently 13th in the world championship.