Honda MotoGP bike no longer needs ‘Marc Marquez-level risks’ to ride

HRC test rider highlights biggest changes to the 2025 Honda MotoGP bike

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Honda MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl says the brand’s 2025 bike no longer needs to be ridden “at a constant 110% risk as Marc Marquez used to do”.

Coming off its worst season ever in the modern era in 2024, Honda has made significant gains with its MotoGP bike in 2025.

The Japanese brand returned to the top step of the podium at a wet French Grand Prix with LCR’s Johann Zarco, while it also scored dry podiums at the British and Japanese Grands Prix.

With four rounds to go this season, Honda holds a 46-point margin over Yamaha in fourth in the standings and is only 44 down on third-placed KTM.

The 2025 RC213V has received numerous major updates this season, including chassis and engine, which which have continued Honda’s progress.

The engine, in particular, according to Stefan Bradl, has made such a gain now that the risk riders used to have to take on the Honda is gone.

“Honda has tried a lot with the swingarms, the suspension, and the chassis over the past three years,” he told GPOne, ”it was a huge back and forth.

“A goal-oriented direction has now been found.

“And since the engine now also has the necessary power to keep up on the straights, you can now take a bit of a breather on the straights and brake into the next corner more relaxed.

“This represents a physical relief for all Honda riders; they no longer have to ride at a constant 110% risk, as Marc Marquez used to do for years.

“As such, he fell off the bike often every year.”

Bradl also credited the “better structure and greater efficiency” that has been brought about at Honda under technical director Romano Albesiano, who joined from Aprilia late last year.

Such has been Honda’s progress this season that it found itself at the centre of major rider market rumours in the summer.

As he engaged in an ultimately futile contract dispute with Aprilia, 2024 world champion Jorge Martin was heavily linked to the factory Honda squad for 2026.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta was also linked to the Japanese brand earlier in the year.

In the wake of this, Honda is expected to be a major player in the rider market for 2027.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

