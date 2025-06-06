Honda clarify stance after Jorge Martin makes plan clear to exit Aprilia

Honda team boss Alberto Puig reiterated that HRC will not offer deals to riders still contracted to rivals, in response to the ongoing Jorge Martin/Aprilia MotoGP saga.

Following the British Grand Prix, reigning world champion Jorge Martin released a statement clarifying his position on activating a performance clause in his Aprilia contract to leave the brand at the end of 2025.

While his statement did not explicitly state that he will be leaving Aprilia at the end of 2025, it has only heightened rumours of his expected move to Honda next year.

Alberto Puig told the media at the British GP that it would not engage in contract negotiations with a rider still attached to a manufacturer for 2026.

On Friday at Aragon, he doubled down on this and noted that Martin’s statement has not led to any offers being made.

“No, because we really don’t know what the situation is,” he said when asked by the MotoGP world feed if Honda has made an offer to Martin.

“I mean, what I said two weeks ago in Silverstone, Martin is a really interesting rider but I think he is still on an ongoing contract with Aprilia.

“So, this is something that will not change: we will not offer a rider a contract if he is on an ongoing contract.”

Luca Marini

‘Not appropriate’ to discuss Luca Marini’s Honda future while injured

Puig also offered a positive update on Luca Marini’s recovery, following a serious crash during a test for the Suzuka 8 Hours last week.

He says Marini will undergo scans this weekend to determine if his lungs have healed enough for him to safely fly home from Japan, while also noting that it would “not be correct” to discuss the Italian’s MotoGP future right now.

Marini is on an expiring deal at Honda and would likely be moved aside should Martin become available.

“Well, the crash was a serious one and in the beginning we were really worried,” Puig said.

“He had some small fractures in the chest, in the knees, but finally it was not that much.

“But the problem is there was a big contusion in the lung and this is why he is still in Japan. He cannot travel until his lung is fixed.

“But it’s true that day by day he is feeling better. Now he’s receiving some treatment from a physio in Japan that Honda has brought to where he is staying right now.

“He’s improving day by day and he is walking already, which is really good.

“We will do a new CT scan probably tomorrow, and then depending on the results we will evaluate the situation and the doctors will say if he is ready to fly or not.

“Well, it’s true that it’s not good timing for all this.

“But at this time, it would be not correct to talk or think about this when you have a guy in the hospital.

“So, I mean, let’s hope that he can be back soon and he can continue, because the guy now was starting to increase his performance and he was growing.

“So, this is a stop in his progression, but I want to believe he will be back and he will be fit and continue. And from there we will see what we can do.”