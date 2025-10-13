Haas F1 reveal stunning stars-and-stripes livery and upgrade for United States GP

Haas have unveiled a stars-and-stripes livery for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

The American outfit will run their VF-25 cars in a special livery with a nod to their US roots for the upcoming grand prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

Haas's colourscheme retains the red, white and black that has featured on the car all season, but incorporates stars and stripes of the United States flag.

These feature heavily across the front and rear wings, as well as the sidepods and engine cover of the VF-25.

This weekend’s United States Grand Prix marks the second of three home races for Haas, with the others taking place in Miami and Las Vegas.

Haas head into the United States Grand Prix ninth in the constructors’ championship on 46 points.

Oliver Bearman scored two points by finishing ninth in the Singapore Grand Prix, a result which saw Haas close to within nine points of eighth-placed Sauber with six races remaining.

“We’re very excited for the United States Grand Prix, COTA always feels like home,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said. “It’s a busy week with a lot of activities, but with the added fact that it’s a Sprint, you’re running off adrenaline the entire weekend.

“It was great to get back scoring points in Singapore with Ollie, and here in COTA we’re really looking to get both drivers into point scoring positions.”

Haas confirm upgrade for Austin

Haas will bring a “small upgrade” to the United States Grand Prix, which features a sprint race format.

“We’re bringing a small upgrade package here, but since it’s a Sprint weekend, we will only have FP1 to evaluate it, so it’s even more crucial that we hit the ground running,” Komatsu added.

Bearman said: “It feels like we’re building momentum each weekend, we know the car is fast, and with another update coming to the VF-25 in Austin I feel like this should be a strong weekend.

"This will be my first US Grand Prix as a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver, so I know it’s going to be full on, but it’s so nice to soak in the atmosphere and passion from all the American fans. Sharing a mutual passion and love for this team and sport, COTA will be a highlight of this season for sure.”

Like Bearman, Esteban Ocon is gearing up for his first United States Grand Prix as a Haas driver.

“I’m excited to head back to Austin, especially as a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver. It is such a cool city with so much energy, and I always look forward to coming back,” the Frenchman said.

“This is one of our home races so we know the American fans will again provide an amazing atmosphere throughout the weekend. COTA is a fun but challenging circuit which always produces some entertaining racing.

“After Singapore, I’ve been working hard at my training centre and on the simulator with the team – aiming to have a strong weekend and maximise every opportunity that comes our way.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there, show off our special livery, and hopefully give our home fans plenty to cheer for."