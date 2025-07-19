Cadillac boss grilled about mega-swoop for Max Verstappen or Lando Norris

Cadillac hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of signing a star name to lead its Formula 1 entry in 2026.

Cadillac’s 2026 line-up has been one of the main talking points in the last few months, with a number of drivers being linked to the programme.

General Motors appears set to hire drivers with recent F1 experience, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas emerging as favourites in recent weeks.

Cadillac boss asked about Max Verstappen or Lando Norris

Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac © XPB Images

However, when asked about the prospect of landing a marquee name such as Max Verstappen or Lando Norris, team principal Graeme Lowdon didn’t dismiss the idea outright.

“It's my job to explore every single avenue, no matter what it is,” he told the High Performance podcast.

“So that's kind of what we do. But everyone does that.

"99.999% you never see the outcome, but you have always got to have conversations whenever they arise.

“We have got a bit on just building the cars and stuff. I don't spend my time chasing Formula 1 drivers all the time.”

Verstappen’s future in F1 has remained a constant subject of speculation, and it remains to be seen whether he will commit to staying at Red Bull after the shock departure of team principal Christian Horner.

Norris, meanwhile, is unlikely to be looking elsewhere even if he is outgunned by his younger teammate Oscar Piastri in the title race this year.

Such a high-profile signing may only be possible further down the line once Cadillac has established itself as a genuine contender.