Cadillac boss grilled about mega-swoop for Max Verstappen or Lando Norris

Could Cadillac lure a driver like Max Verstappen or Lando Norris?

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

Cadillac hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of signing a star name to lead its Formula 1 entry in 2026.

Cadillac’s 2026 line-up has been one of the main talking points in the last few months, with a number of drivers being linked to the programme.

General Motors appears set to hire drivers with recent F1 experience, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas emerging as favourites in recent weeks.

Cadillac boss asked about Max Verstappen or Lando Norris

Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac
Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac
© XPB Images

However, when asked about the prospect of landing a marquee name such as Max Verstappen or Lando Norris, team principal Graeme Lowdon didn’t dismiss the idea outright.

“It's my job to explore every single avenue, no matter what it is,” he told the High Performance podcast. 

“So that's kind of what we do. But everyone does that. 

"99.999% you never see the outcome, but you have always got to have conversations whenever they arise.

“We have got a bit on just building the cars and stuff. I don't spend my time chasing Formula 1 drivers all the time.”

Verstappen’s future in F1 has remained a constant subject of speculation, and it remains to be seen whether he will commit to staying at Red Bull after the shock departure of team principal Christian Horner.

Norris, meanwhile, is unlikely to be looking elsewhere even if he is outgunned by his younger teammate Oscar Piastri in the title race this year.

Such a high-profile signing may only be possible further down the line once Cadillac has established itself as a genuine contender.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Takaaki Nakagami injured, Augusto Fernandez penalised after Brno MotoGP Sprint clash
13m ago
Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati wrongly gave him tyre warning in Czech MotoGP sprint
39m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton TV interviewer spots intriguing “body language” change
47m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini Sprint podium surprise: "Incredible! After that bacteria… I’m faster!"
58m ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta on “super nice” Czech MotoGP Sprint: “Not normal that Marc lets you pass”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “nervous” before Czech MotoGP sprint, “overriding” Aprilia
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
"So far so good" for Andretti who take 1-2 in IndyCar Toronto Practice Two
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “didn’t know I was under investigation” after Brno MotoGP sprint win
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announces plans for new 76,000 ft facility
1h ago
Christian Rasmussen at Toronto.
MotoGP News
Explained: Why Marc Marquez avoided a tyre pressure penalty in Czech MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP