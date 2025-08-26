Cadillac confirm worst-kept secret by naming their F1 2026 driver duo

After months of speculation, Cadillac has confirmed Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as the drivers for its 2026 Formula 1 debut.

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac has revealed that Formula 1 race winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will front its new grand prix operation when it joins the grid in 2026.

The pair, both absent from the 2025 season, return to F1 after being chosen following a lengthy evaluation process over the summer that saw several names linked to the project. 

At one stage, the American marque was tipped to hire a rookie alongside an experienced driver, but in the end it has opted for two proven hands.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas sign for Cadillac F1

By selecting Perez and Bottas, Cadillac has gone for stability and experience to guide it through what is expected to be a challenging debut campaign.

Perez was one of the most seasoned drivers on the market, with six win, 39 podiums and nearly 300 race starts on his CV. Further, his stock has risen since his exit from Red Bull, with both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda struggling in the seat he vacated at the Milton Keynes squad.

Bottas, meanwhile, made his F1 debut in 2013 and became a key figure in Mercedes’ dominant spell from 2017 onwards. Across 247 starts, he has scored 10 victories and 67 podiums.

Both drivers were left without seats after underwhelming campaigns in 2024. Perez was dropped by Red Bull despite signing a new contract the previous summer,  although it is widely known that he was still paid for the 2025 season. 

Bottas lost his drive as Sauber opted for a complete overhaul of its line-up, though he stayed involved in the paddock by rejoining Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Mercedes had already indicated it would release Bottas should a full-time race seat materialise, paving the way for his comeback with Cadillac.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

