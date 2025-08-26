Christian Horner never “rated” Yuki Tsunoda, didn’t know “he had a second driver!”

Yuki Tsunoda’s hopes of staying at Red Bull have increased since Christian Horner’s exit, it is claimed.

Yuki Tsunoda is the latest incumbent of the cursed second Red Bull seat, the opportunity next to Max Verstappen which has cost multiple predecessors their jobs.

Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez were ditched from the role, since the end of 2025, adding their names to a list that includes Alex Albon among others.

Red Bull have been linked with an audacious swoop for IndyCar champion Alex Palou in 2026.

Christian Horner never 'rated' Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But the arrival of Laurent Mekies as Red Bull team principal, replacing the sacked Horner, is a boost for Tsunoda.

“He is definitely fighting for his Formula 1 career,” commentator Alex Jacques told the F1 Nation podcast.

“The Formula 1 paddock has accepted that the second seat comes with severe difficulties.

“There were encouraging signs in Belgium. I know it’s a track he has been strong at in the past.

“I don’t think the previous management rated Tsunoda. I think the current management does. That can only help him, in the second half of the season.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jolyon Palmer added: “The management change has done him a lot of good, that is clear to see.

“At the first race back, at Spa, he got an upgraded floor which he wouldn’t have got in the Horner era.

“Definitely Mekies has a lot more faith, and wants to see more from Yuki.

“That’s his best shot for next year. If Red Bull oust him, it’s tough to see where else he ends up on the grid.

“But who replaces him? Isack Hadjar has been great. Lawson is doing a solid job, they are evenly matched, but they’re not going to put Lawson back in the Red Bull.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Hadjar needs to perform at a higher level than Lawson to get there, and I’m not sure that he’s doing that. I think they will give him another year in the junior team.”

Yuki Tsunoda tipped to survive Red Bull axe... for now, at least

Tsunoda has endured a drab run of form, most recently finishing 17th at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break.

He sits 18th in the drivers’ standings behind both Racing Bulls drivers.

There should not be any threat of Tsunoda losing his race seat before the end of the season, it is claimed, despite Red Bull’s ruthlessness.

“He has got to [stay],” Jacques said. “Because you can’t keep chopping and changing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not doing anybody any good, it wouldn’t do his replacement any good.

“Stick with him, try to get him onto an upwards curve. There is a race engineer in his first full season performing that task.

“See if there are better results before the end of the year, then make the decision.

“There are three good drivers on the books who could be in that seat.

“But he deserves a fair shake of seeing out the season, at least.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Clarkson noted a clear difference in philosophy between Horner and Mekies which will aid Tsunoda.

“Mekies appears to want two competitive cars, whereas Horner’s way of going about the business was to put everything behind Verstappen,” Clarkson said.

Palmer insisted that Verstappen will not be perturbed by Red Bull throwing their time, assistance and upgrades behind his latest struggling teammate.

“He confirmed that he’s staying at the team next year,” Palmer said about Verstappen.

“Because they’re not in a title push it makes sense. They are not sacrificing anything on Verstappen’s car except extra spares.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’d be okay with it. He will see the shift in the boss’ time trying to see what’s going on with Yuki’s car.

“At times, I don’t think Christian knew that he had a second driver in the field!

“There will be small shifts but Max knows he is the star, he will still be the star.”