Red Bull reportedly considering shock move for IndyCar champion Alex Palou

A new report has linked Alex Palou with a potential move to Red Bull in 2026.

Alex Palou
Alex Palou
© IndyCar

Red Bull could be lining up a move for four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou as it considers replacing Yuki Tsunoda for the 2026 Formula 1 season, according to a report from IndyStar.

Citing unnamed sources, the Indianapolis-based newspaper claimed that Red Bull is interested in luring Palou away from Chip Ganassi Racing and pairing him with Max Verstappen in its F1 team.

Palou and his manager Roger Yasukawa were approached for a comment on the matter, but both denied having any talks with Red Bull about a move to F1. The Ganassi team has also made clear that no talks have taken place.

The Spaniard has a deal with Ganassi through the 2026 IndyCar season, but it is understood that his contract contains a clause that could allow him to leave for an F1 seat, though triggering it would likely require a substantial buyout.

Just three months ago, after winning his first Indianapolis 500, Palou appeared to rule out chasing an F1 future.

“[F1] is not calling me anymore,” he said at the time. “I still follow it. It’s a huge series. It’s amazing. I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here.”

Alex Palou's previous links to F1

Palou, 28, had previously flirted with a move to F1 and signed a deal with Arrow McLaren for the 2023 IndyCar season with a view to racing in F1 the year after.

However, Chip Ganassi activated an option in Palou's contract and the matter ended up in court.  

The dispute was resolved with Palou staying at CGR for another year, while simultaneously completing a private testing programme with McLaren’s F1 team and taking part in a free practice session for the US GP.

A year later, Palou made another dramatic U-turn and chose to remain with Ganassi rather than join McLaren’s IndyCar outfit. McLaren responded by suing him in court seeking damages reported for tens of millions of euros to cover sponsorship losses, development costs and advance salary. 

Palou admitted in legal filings that he had breached his contract but argued he had lost faith that McLaren would give him an F1 opportunity, saying he was unwilling to “wait and see if someone gets hurt” to get a chance.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

