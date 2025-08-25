Oscar Piastri’s responds to comparisons with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri says it is “a nice thing” to be compared to Formula 1 legends Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher, as he bids to join the two in the series' roll of honour.

Earlier this year, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said that both Piastri and Lando Norris are “operating at the level” he saw from some other world champions he previously worked with at Ferrari.

This followed similar comments from Stella last year, when he said Piastri has the “natural talent, attitude, culture and values” of Schumacher, and the ability to deliver “continuous improvements” like Alonso.

Piastri was gracious to have been likened to two of the best F1 drivers of all time at such an early age, but conceded that he is not a “perfect driver”.

"It's interesting just listening to what those drivers were like and what other people were like because, especially people like Michael and Fernando that Andrea has worked with, they're not exactly bad drivers," Piastri told F1’s official site.

"So listening to what makes them good, and also in some ways what their weaknesses were in some cases, is always interesting to hear. I think just knowing that these people, who won multiple world championships, still had weaknesses is a nice thing to know as well.

"So yeah, I think I'm not a perfect driver. I don't think there is anyone that's perfect but to be compared to some of the best that have ever raced in F1, it's a nice thing to have."

Piastri has a nine-point lead in the drivers’ standings ahead of the start of the second half of the season at Zandvoort this weekend.

Should he come out on top in the intra-team battle with Norris this year, he would become only the second Australian to win an F1 title after Jack Brabham.

Oscar Piastri benefitting from Mark Webber's support

Another Australian who achieved considerable success in F1 is Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber.

Hailing from New South Wales, Webber won nine grands prix during his time in F1 with Red Bull, and remained in the hunt for the 2010 title until the last race.

Webber was also instrumental in orchestrating Piastri’s move from Alpine to McLaren - a switch now widely regarded as a masterstroke.

Piastri said Webber’s experience has been invaluable as he tackles his first title fight in F1, much like Webber did 15 years ago.

"It is very useful having Mark around," says Piastri. "He's obviously been in a title battle himself like this, so I think there's probably some emotions coming back, I guess. The advice is very useful. not just in the championship battle, it's been useful from the moment we've been working together.

"I think there's a lot of specifics from fighting for a championship that are a bit different when you're not, so the advice has been very useful.

"I've also been able to lean on my own experiences in the junior categories. It's a bit different in Formula 1, but I've been able to lean on that as well. So yeah, Mark's been very helpful."