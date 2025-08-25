Oscar Piastri’s responds to comparisons with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher

Andrea Stella had likened Oscar Piastri to F1 world champions Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
© XPB Images

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri says it is “a nice thing” to be compared to Formula 1 legends Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher, as he bids to join the two in the series' roll of honour.

Earlier this year, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said that both Piastri and Lando Norris are “operating at the level” he saw from some other world champions he previously worked with at Ferrari.

This followed similar comments from Stella last year, when he said Piastri has the “natural talent, attitude, culture and values” of Schumacher, and the ability to deliver “continuous improvements” like Alonso.

Piastri was gracious to have been likened to two of the best F1 drivers of all time at such an early age, but conceded that he is not a “perfect driver”.

"It's interesting just listening to what those drivers were like and what other people were like because, especially people like Michael and Fernando that Andrea has worked with, they're not exactly bad drivers," Piastri told F1’s official site.

"So listening to what makes them good, and also in some ways what their weaknesses were in some cases, is always interesting to hear. I think just knowing that these people, who won multiple world championships, still had weaknesses is a nice thing to know as well.

"So yeah, I think I'm not a perfect driver. I don't think there is anyone that's perfect but to be compared to some of the best that have ever raced in F1, it's a nice thing to have."

Piastri has a nine-point lead in the drivers’ standings ahead of the start of the second half of the season at Zandvoort this weekend.

Should he come out on top in the intra-team battle with Norris this year, he would become only the second Australian to win an F1 title after Jack Brabham.

Oscar Piastri benefitting from Mark Webber's support

Another Australian who achieved considerable success in F1 is Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber.

Hailing from New South Wales, Webber won nine grands prix during his time in F1 with Red Bull, and remained in the hunt for the 2010 title until the last race.

Webber was also instrumental in orchestrating Piastri’s move from Alpine to McLaren - a switch now widely regarded as a masterstroke.

Piastri said Webber’s experience has been invaluable as he tackles his first title fight in F1, much like Webber did 15 years ago.

"It is very useful having Mark around," says Piastri. "He's obviously been in a title battle himself like this, so I think there's probably some emotions coming back, I guess. The advice is very useful. not just in the championship battle, it's been useful from the moment we've been working together.

"I think there's a lot of specifics from fighting for a championship that are a bit different when you're not, so the advice has been very useful.

"I've also been able to lean on my own experiences in the junior categories. It's a bit different in Formula 1, but I've been able to lean on that as well. So yeah, Mark's been very helpful."

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”
37m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms MotoGP race debut for V4 prototype
38m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)
56m ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals key change that has improved its form on its weakest MotoGP tracks
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull reportedly considering shock move for IndyCar champion Alex Palou
1h ago
Alex Palou

More News

WSBK News
Yamaha reacts to Jonathan Rea's retirement: “Our journey didn’t play out as hoped”
2h ago
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
Explained: Why Enea Bastianini’s Hungary MotoGP penalty defence didn’t hold up
2h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Incredible” Honda MotoGP progress hailed by Luca Marini
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s responds to comparisons with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher
3h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea announces WorldSBK retirement but "this isn't goodbye"
3h ago
Jonathan Rea