Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”

Lewis Hamilton has returned from Formula 1’s summer break with a reflective and philosophical message on Instagram, writing “we have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”.

The seven-time world champion said he has taken full advantage of the three-week break to “rest and recharge” after a difficult first half of the season with his new team, Ferrari.

Pressure had already been mounting on Hamilton due to a lack of top results with Scuderia, he hit a particularly low point at the start of this month when he qualified a distant 12th for the Hungarian Grand Prix while his teammate Charles Leclerc took pole position.

That prompted a shock self-loathing comment from the 40-year-old, who described himself as “useless” and even suggested that Ferrari replace him with another driver.

Fortunately for Hamilton, the Hungarian GP was immediately followed by F1’s now-traditional summer shutdown, giving him time to reflect on his time both inside and outside of motorsport.

In his Instagram post on Monday, he spoke about gratitude, self-care and the importance of perseverance - remarks that can be read both in a personal and professional context.

“I’m always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge,” he wrote. “There’s a lot I’ve been meditating on. Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally.

“It’s so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others. We can’t look away. We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult.”

Hamilton’s comments before the break reignited speculation about his long-term future in F1, with some questioning whether he might walk away before his Ferrari contract expires in 2026.

Others believe the impact of the 2026 regulations will play a decisive role in shaping the 40-year-old’s plans. The Briton’s decline in F1 started with the shift to ground-effect cars in 2022.