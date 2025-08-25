Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”

F1’s biggest star Lewis Hamilton reflects on life after enjoying time away from work during the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton has returned from Formula 1’s summer break with a reflective and philosophical message on Instagram, writing “we have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”.

The seven-time world champion said he has taken full advantage of the three-week break to “rest and recharge” after a difficult first half of the season with his new team, Ferrari.

Pressure had already been mounting on Hamilton due to a lack of top results with Scuderia, he hit a particularly low point at the start of this month when he qualified a distant 12th for the Hungarian Grand Prix while his teammate Charles Leclerc took pole position.

That prompted a shock self-loathing comment from the 40-year-old, who described himself as “useless” and even suggested that Ferrari replace him with another driver.

Fortunately for Hamilton, the Hungarian GP was immediately followed by F1’s now-traditional summer shutdown, giving him time to reflect on his time both inside and outside of motorsport.

In his Instagram post on Monday, he spoke about gratitude, self-care and the importance of perseverance - remarks that can be read both in a personal and professional context.

“I’m always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge,” he wrote. “There’s a lot I’ve been meditating on. Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally. 

“It’s so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others. We can’t look away. We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult.”

Hamilton’s comments before the break reignited speculation about his long-term future in F1, with some questioning whether he might walk away before his Ferrari contract expires in 2026.

Others believe the impact of the 2026 regulations will play a decisive role in shaping the 40-year-old’s plans. The Briton’s decline in F1 started with the shift to ground-effect cars in 2022.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”
40m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms MotoGP race debut for V4 prototype
41m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)
59m ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals key change that has improved its form on its weakest MotoGP tracks
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull reportedly considering shock move for IndyCar champion Alex Palou
1h ago
Alex Palou

More News

WSBK News
Yamaha reacts to Jonathan Rea's retirement: “Our journey didn’t play out as hoped”
2h ago
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
Explained: Why Enea Bastianini’s Hungary MotoGP penalty defence didn’t hold up
2h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Incredible” Honda MotoGP progress hailed by Luca Marini
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s responds to comparisons with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher
3h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea announces WorldSBK retirement but "this isn't goodbye"
3h ago
Jonathan Rea