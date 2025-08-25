IndyCar star Colton Herta doesn’t deny latest round of F1 rumours

IndyCar race winner Colton Herta has not denied the latest rumours linking him with a potential move to Formula 1 in the coming years.

While there is no berth immediately available at the Andretti-supported Cadillac F1 team in 2026, it has been suggested that owner TWG Global is considering placing Herta in F2 next year to prepare him for a future in grand prix racing.

Such a move would serve two purposes: allow him to learn F1 tracks in high-downforce machinery while simultaneously earning enough superlicence points to be eligible for an F1 seat as early as 2027.

Herta currently has a long-term contract with Andretti in IndyCar through to the end of the 2027 season, but moving him to F2 would allow the Honda squad to bring in its newly-crowned Indy NXT champion Dennis Hauger or someone more experienced like Will Power.

The 26-year-old said he is aware of speculation on his future in IndyCar, but dismissed any talks as just rumours.

“I’ve heard those rumours, too. That’s all it is right now, is rumours,” he told IndyStar, without directly denying a move to F1 or F2.

Herta previously tested F1 machinery for McLaren in 2022 as a development driver and was even being considered by Red Bull for a seat at AlphaTauri in 2023. However, a lack of superlicence points acted as a hurdle, with the FIA unwilling to make an exemption for him despite his stellar record in IndyCar.

Since then, Herta has banked 30 superlicence points after finishing runner-up to Alex Palou in the 2024 title race.

However, holding sixth place this season in the IndyCar standings with this weekend’s final race to run, the Californian is only set to add six more to his tally.

To reach the required threshold of 40 over a three-year period, he would only have to finish ninth in the 2025 F2 season.

Completing official practice sessions with an F1 team could help him bolster his total.

Earlier this year, Herta said he was tired of persistent rumours linking him with a move to F1.

“If it happens, it happens. Great. And then I’ll have a decision to make, and if it doesn’t, then poor me, I’m stuck racing Indy cars. I’ll be alright either way,” Herta said during the pre-season.

“I’ve kind of been dragged around in these talks for, like half a decade now. I’ve had the carrot in front of me for a while, and I’m kind of tired of that being the case, and I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I’d have to think about it.

“[Going to F1 after earning a super license] is still not a for-sure thing. All my friends and family are here in the U.S., and I don’t know anybody where I would be going, so it’s a big decision to make if I have to make that decision.”