Oscar Piastri sets record straight on Lando Norris bond as "pressure" grows

Oscar Piastri insists both he and Lando Norris are determined to keep McLaren “united” despite their own championship battle.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
© XPB Images

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has explained why he feels an intense Formula 1 title duel has had no real impact on his relationship with teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri is fighting for the championship in just his third season in F1, but to achieve his long-life dream, he has to beat Norris, a driver who is both older and more experienced than him.

Such a scenario normally risks creating tension within the team, but Piastri and Norris have remained on good terms so far this season.

The only flashpoint between the two came during the Canadian GP, when, with four laps remaining, Norris crashed into Piastri while battling for fourth position. But the Briton quickly took responsibility for the collision to prevent a fallout.

Lando Norris v Oscar Piastri rivalry ramping up?

While some pundits believe 2025 might be the only chance for the pair to win a title, given the new regulations could reset the form guide, Piastri said both he and Norris are mindful about not letting their rivalry disrupt the harmony within the team.

“Our relationship hasn’t really changed,” Piastri told McLaren’s official site. “The competitive environment is quite different this year, yes, but our relationship is pretty much the same. The way we work together, how we try and help the team, and what we want from the car, it is all the same.

“I think we’re both very conscious that we want to have success with this team for a long time. That is not lost on either of us. Healthy competition is important, of course, but it is important to keep the team united, and I think we both have that in the back of our minds.”

With the final 10 rounds to run, Piastri maintains a slender nine-point lead in the drivers’ championship, with Norris having closed the gap to him with three victories in the last four races.

While some criticism has been levied on Norris for making mistakes under pressure, Piastri has been hailed for showing mental resilience in his maiden title challenge.

The Australian said he hasn’t felt much pressure in the first half of the season, but thinks he has nevertheless done a good job of keeping things under control.

“I would say I’ve handled it well, but this has been the part of the year when the pressure isn’t really on in the championship fight,” said the McLaren driver.

“Obviously, you don’t want to give away points, but it has been far too early to be thinking of the season in that way. At this stage, you just want to go into the weekend trying to get the most out of it as you can, rather than thinking of the Championship overall.

“So yes, I think I’ve handled it well, but I haven’t concentrated on it much. The pressure is only going to increase from here. When we get to the latter part of the year, that is when the pressure will ramp up.”  

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Cadillac explains why they didn’t sign an American driver for F1 debut
10m ago
Colton Herta
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer "regret…” only Marc Marquez faster at end of Hungarian MotoGP
14m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas explain why they rejected F1 rival for Cadillac
34m ago
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Cadillac confirm worst-kept secret by naming their F1 2026 driver duo
57m ago
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas
Le Mans News
BMW reveals updated LMDh prototype for 2026 WEC, IMSA seasons
1h ago
2026 BMW M Hybrid V8

More News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega gets a taste of 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 at Aragon test
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Aragon test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Exposed: Max Verstappen cost himself €50k for a mind game against Lewis Hamilton
2h ago
Parc ferme, 2021 Brazilian GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari backed for epic comeback despite "madness"
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu tells retiring Jonathan Rea what "I'll never forget"
2h ago
Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2023 UK WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Christian Horner never “rated” Yuki Tsunoda, didn’t know “he had a second driver!”
3h ago
Christian Horner