Oscar Piastri sets record straight on Lando Norris bond as "pressure" grows

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has explained why he feels an intense Formula 1 title duel has had no real impact on his relationship with teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri is fighting for the championship in just his third season in F1, but to achieve his long-life dream, he has to beat Norris, a driver who is both older and more experienced than him.

Such a scenario normally risks creating tension within the team, but Piastri and Norris have remained on good terms so far this season.

The only flashpoint between the two came during the Canadian GP, when, with four laps remaining, Norris crashed into Piastri while battling for fourth position. But the Briton quickly took responsibility for the collision to prevent a fallout.

Lando Norris v Oscar Piastri rivalry ramping up?

While some pundits believe 2025 might be the only chance for the pair to win a title, given the new regulations could reset the form guide, Piastri said both he and Norris are mindful about not letting their rivalry disrupt the harmony within the team.

“Our relationship hasn’t really changed,” Piastri told McLaren’s official site. “The competitive environment is quite different this year, yes, but our relationship is pretty much the same. The way we work together, how we try and help the team, and what we want from the car, it is all the same.

“I think we’re both very conscious that we want to have success with this team for a long time. That is not lost on either of us. Healthy competition is important, of course, but it is important to keep the team united, and I think we both have that in the back of our minds.”

With the final 10 rounds to run, Piastri maintains a slender nine-point lead in the drivers’ championship, with Norris having closed the gap to him with three victories in the last four races.

While some criticism has been levied on Norris for making mistakes under pressure, Piastri has been hailed for showing mental resilience in his maiden title challenge.

The Australian said he hasn’t felt much pressure in the first half of the season, but thinks he has nevertheless done a good job of keeping things under control.

“I would say I’ve handled it well, but this has been the part of the year when the pressure isn’t really on in the championship fight,” said the McLaren driver.

“Obviously, you don’t want to give away points, but it has been far too early to be thinking of the season in that way. At this stage, you just want to go into the weekend trying to get the most out of it as you can, rather than thinking of the Championship overall.

“So yes, I think I’ve handled it well, but I haven’t concentrated on it much. The pressure is only going to increase from here. When we get to the latter part of the year, that is when the pressure will ramp up.”