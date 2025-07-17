Pecco Bagnaia says Ducati CEO “on my side” amid 2025 MotoGP struggles

Bagnaia has won only once in 2025

Claudio Domenical, Ducati CEO, German MotoGP 2025
Claudio Domenical, Ducati CEO, German MotoGP 2025
Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia says Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali is “on my side” as he continues to struggle at the midway point of the 2025 campaign.

Having come from two years as world champion and narrowly missing out on a third title last season, Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 has not followed that pattern.

From the off this season he has struggled to replicate the form that took him to 11 grands prix wins in 2024, with Bagnaia so far scoring just one victory - which came at COTA, after team-mate Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead.

At the halfway stage of the 2025 campaign, Bagnaia’s title hopes are all but gone having slumped 147 points adrift of Marquez.

Bagnaia failed to score points in the wet sprint last weekend at the Sachsenring and had to come from 10th on the grid to finish third in a crash-strewn grand prix.

Asked on Saturday in Germany what his relationship with Ducati CEO Domenical - who was present at the Sachsenring - has been like this year, Bagnaia says he felt nothing but support.

“He is very [much] on my side,” he said.

“He’s trying always to… we speak a lot also after every race. He wants to know everything.

“He’s an engineer, so he wants to understand, speaking also with Cristian Gabarrini, Tommy [Pagano] and all my team.

“And he’s very close to me.

“Today after the [sprint] race, he came to me just trying to give to me some [advice]…but I really want, like him, he wants, to be fighting for the top positions again like I always did from the time I was a factory rider.”

Bagnaia’s team-mate Marc Marquez has been in utterly dominant form so far in 2025, scoring seven 37-point weekends out of 11.

It has given him a lead of 83 points in the championship heading to this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

Bagnaia is currently 64 points behind second-placed Alex Marquez, who is riding the Gresini-run 2024-spec Ducati this year.

