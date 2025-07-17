Why Alex Marquez is “a bit worried” ahead of MotoGP’s return to Brno

Gresini MotoGP rider Alex Marquez admits the layout of the Brno circuit has him feeling “a little bit worried” about his physical condition at the Czech Grand Prix.

The current second-placed rider in the championship fractured his left hand in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix and had to undergo surgery to stabilise the injury.

Alex Marquez was able to race last weekend at the German Grand Prix and came through to second in the main race to strengthen his place in second in the standings.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s return to Brno, the younger Marquez brother admitted he struggled in Germany with his hand when changing direction.

Given the more flowing layout of Brno compared to the Sachsenring, he is concerned about the physical condition in his hand this weekend.

“I recovered quite in a good way, but my situation didn’t change in four days,” he told MotoGP’s official website on Thursday.

“But I passed the check from the doctors on Tuesday in Madrid and everything was in the right moment, the right position.

“So, the bone didn’t move and that was the most important thing.

“So, here the mentality is the same one as Sachsenring: try to lose the minimum points to Pecco [Bagnaia] and Marc [Marquez], try to minimise that risk and try to be on the bike always.

“It will be a really challenging weekend we didn’t ride here. A lot of tyres to try, new asphalt.

“So, it will be interesting and we will try to go 100%. But the objective will be to follow our feelings on the bike.

“I mean, I’m a little bit worried because in the Sachsenring I suffered in the change of direction and here we have more of them.

“So, it’s a track that is similar for example to Mugello, trying to flow but with a few more braking points compared to the Sachsenring.

“So, I’m a little bit worried about that. But when I’m on the bike I will see how I feel and from that moment try to go session by session and give our best in all the laps.”