Why Alex Marquez is “a bit worried” ahead of MotoGP’s return to Brno

Alex Marquez looks ahead to Czech Grand Prix

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini MotoGP rider Alex Marquez admits the layout of the Brno circuit has him feeling “a little bit worried” about his physical condition at the Czech Grand Prix.

The current second-placed rider in the championship fractured his left hand in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix and had to undergo surgery to stabilise the injury.

Alex Marquez was able to race last weekend at the German Grand Prix and came through to second in the main race to strengthen his place in second in the standings.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s return to Brno, the younger Marquez brother admitted he struggled in Germany with his hand when changing direction.

Given the more flowing layout of Brno compared to the Sachsenring, he is concerned about the physical condition in his hand this weekend.

“I recovered quite in a good way, but my situation didn’t change in four days,” he told MotoGP’s official website on Thursday.

“But I passed the check from the doctors on Tuesday in Madrid and everything was in the right moment, the right position.

“So, the bone didn’t move and that was the most important thing.

“So, here the mentality is the same one as Sachsenring: try to lose the minimum points to Pecco [Bagnaia] and Marc [Marquez], try to minimise that risk and try to be on the bike always.

“It will be a really challenging weekend we didn’t ride here. A lot of tyres to try, new asphalt.

“So, it will be interesting and we will try to go 100%. But the objective will be to follow our feelings on the bike.

“I mean, I’m a little bit worried because in the Sachsenring I suffered in the change of direction and here we have more of them.

“So, it’s a track that is similar for example to Mugello, trying to flow but with a few more braking points compared to the Sachsenring.

“So, I’m a little bit worried about that. But when I’m on the bike I will see how I feel and from that moment try to go session by session and give our best in all the laps.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin was “doubting” if he could make MotoGP return during Qatar hospital stay
1h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Grip “the most incredible aspect” of resurfaced Czech MotoGP track - Miguel Oliveira
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
What next for the damaged Jorge Martin/Aprilia relationship in MotoGP?
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
2020 MotoGP winner Brad Binder returns to Brno: “Cool to be back”
2h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Czech Republic MotoGP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc remembers the trait he always admired about Jules Bianchi
2h ago
Jules Bianchi

More News

F1 Feature
Five F1 bombshells that could follow Christian Horner’s shock Red Bull exit
3h ago
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin on Aprilia contract fallout: ‘I have no regrets, I don’t need to apologise to the team’
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brno did “amazing job” with resurface ahead of MotoGP return - Luca Marini
3h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
William Byron and Christopher Bell ‘lacking consistency’ for NASCAR title challenge
3h ago
William Byron
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin U-turn: “I will continue at Aprilia” despite "big fight", Honda "option"
3h ago
Jorge Martin