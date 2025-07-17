‘I heard they broke the Brno lap record by 4 seconds’

Francesco Bagnaia prepared for a 'new' Brno after resurfacing transforms performance at classic Czech MotoGP venue.

Francesco Bagnaia, Brno, 2020
Francesco Bagnaia, Brno, 2020

Francesco Bagnaia says he’s eager to get started at Brno this weekend, when MotoGP returns to the Czech Republic circuit for the first time since 2020.

The factory Ducati star revealed that lap times posted at a recent private test - attended only by some Yamaha and Honda riders - saw the existing lap record broken by four seconds following a complete resurfacing.

"I'm happy, it's a track I like and I can't wait to start the weekend," Bagnaia told Sky Italia.

"The track is incredible, and once it's resurfaced it will be even more so. I heard about the times at testing; they lowered the record by 4 seconds.

“It's almost a different track than the one I remember. I can't wait to get started."

Factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez suggested a more modest lap time improvement of two seconds at the test.

Yamaha's Alex Rins, Miguel Oliveira, Augusto Fernandez and Honda's Luca Marini were the riders present for the private Brno test and also on track this weekend.

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda 1m 54.596s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Bagnaia last raced at Brno in 2019, finishing 12th as a rookie, before missing the 2020 event due to injury.

The Italian is hoping the dramatically improved grip levels can help unlock more performance from the GP25 as he looks to cut into the massive championship lead held by Marc Marquez.

Coming off a mixed German MotoGP, where he salvaged a podium in the dry Grand Prix after struggling in the wet Sprint, Bagnaia said: "What Sachsenring left me with is that we have to persevere and, sooner or later, we'll find a solution."

By contrast, Marc Marquez arrives with a huge title lead and an eight-race win streak.

"We all know Marc's potential, but I'm going onto the track thinking I'm working towards winning," Bagnaia said. "Right now, we know the situation and how well he's feeling on the bike and how he's racing almost unrivalled.

“I'm working as usual to regain a feeling that can help me at least fight against him, because I know perfectly well that the potential to do so is there."

Bagnaia sits third in the world championship, 147 points behind Marquez and 64 from Gresini rider Alex, meaning the top three will remain unchanged whatever happens in Brno.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

