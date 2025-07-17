Marc Marquez gives his expectations for Jorge Martin’s MotoGP return at Brno

Marc Marquez believes Jorge Martin “will be fast in the second part of the season” as the reigning MotoGP world champion makes his return at the Czech Grand Prix.

The factory Aprilia rider has been sidelined with injury since a failed comeback attempt at the Qatar Grand Prix earlier this season, where he crashed in the latter stages of Sunday’s main rain.

That Qatar round was Jorge Martin’s first with Aprilia, having missed the first three grands prix with another injury.

Following a private test at Misano last week, Martin has recovered enough to return to racing action this weekend at the Czech Grand Prix - 12 rounds into the 22-event campaign.

Aprilia has already labelled Martin’s return as effectively his pre-season, as he uses Brno to get back up to speed before the summer break.

Therefore, expectations are low for Martin to produce any major results - though current championship leader Marc Marquez is convinced that won’t take long.

“Good for MotoGP, good for the championship, good for Aprilia and especially good for him to be back on track,” he told motogp.com.

“The fairing with the No.1 will be out there.

“So, yeah, of course it will take time… or I expect it will; you never know with Martin. But he will be fast in the second part of the season.”

Marquez anticipates rapid lap times at Brno’s return

MotoGP hasn’t raced at Brno in Czechia since 2020, with the circuit struck from the calendar afterwards as requested tracks works could not be carried out by the previous owners.

A new asphalt has been laid at Brno for MotoGP’s return, with a number of manufacturers testing on it privately in recent weeks.

Marquez, who has won three times at Brno over the years, says the new surface will take some time to adapt to but suggests lap times could be some two seconds quicker than before.

“Looks like some manufacturers tested two, three weeks ago and looks like they were already two seconds faster [than before],” he adde.

“So, it’s not a new track but with new asphalt and the fact that the last four years we didn’t race here, it will maybe take a little bit more time in that FP1.

“But I believe at the end of FP1 we will be already on the correct times and on the correct lines.

“We are coming from a completely different race track, with a very small layout and low grip.

“Now we are coming to a big layout and a lot of grip with new asphalt. So, let’s see what we can do.”