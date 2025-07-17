More history beckons for Marc Marquez as MotoGP returns to Czechia

This weekend will see MotoGP return to Czechia and Brno for the first time since 2020, with Marc Marquez staring down more history this season.

The eight-time world champion is in dominant form coming to the Czech Grand Prix, with Marc Marquez 83 points in the lead of the standings after a double victory at the Sachsenring last weekend.

It marked his fourth sprint/grand prix double in succession and his seventh for the season at large.

His victory at the German Grand Prix brought his career premier class total to 69, moving him into second all-time behind only MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi on 89.

He also beat the record for most sprint wins in a season since the new era began in 2023, bringing his total to 10 from the first 11 rounds.

At this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix, Marquez could make more history if he goes on to win Sunday’s race at Brno.

A fifth grand prix victory in succession will make him the first Ducati rider in history to achieve this.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia managed four in succession between the Catalan and German Grands Prix last year, having done the same between the Dutch and San Marino Grands Prix in 2022.

A win on Sunday will also see Marquez score five in a row for the first time since the 2019 season, when he won his last world title.

Marquez has three wins at the Czech Grand Prix, in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

He wasn’t present at MotoGP’s last visit to Brno in 2020 due to injury, with KTM’s Brad Binder taking his and the Austrian marque’s first win that day.

Ducati could bring its successive podium tally to 78 this weekend, having locked out the rostrum last Sunday in Germany.

That would equal its own record, though it will have to get to 83 in a row to match the all-time best set by Honda between 1993 and 1999.