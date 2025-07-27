Andrea Iannone out of Hungarian WorldSBK due to neck, shoulder injuries

Andrea Iannone has been ruled out of the Hungarian WorldSBK due to a shoulder injury.

Andrea Iannone, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Iannone, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Following the Race 1 crash on Saturday, Andrea Iannone has been ruled out of Sunday’s races at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Iannone took the restart for Race 1 and finished 13th after serving a double long lap penalty.

On Saturday evening, he was checked at the medical centre, per a communication from WorldSBK. 

Andrea Iannone was reassessed on Sunday morning with his symptoms worsening regarding a neck sprain and contusion, and a possible joint separation in his right shoulder.

The reassessment on Sunday morning resulted in Iannone being declared unfit ahead of the Warm Up session, and he will not take part in either the Superpole Race or Race 2.

Iannone was not the only rider to have been injured in the lap one crash in Race 1.

Garrett Gerloff, like Iannone, had a worsening condition following the finish of Race 1, which the American finished in ninth. He was declared unfit on Saturday evening with a back injury.

Remy Gardner was unable to take the restart of Race 1 due to a back contusion and a suspected concussion that saw him declared unfit. He was transported to hospital on Saturday afternoon and stayed there overnight.

Iker Lecuona suffered fractured ulna and radius bones in his left arm and wrist

That will keep him out of the Sunday races at Balaton, as well as next week’s Suzuka 8 Hours where he was due to race for Honda’s factory team, and for the Hungarian MotoGP, where he was due to replace the injured Somkiat Chantra at LCR Honda, as reported by Motorsport.com. 

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

