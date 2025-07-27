2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results from the Warm Up session at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in the Warm Up session on Sunday morning, a session which was extended to 15 minutes because of the conditions to allow the riders a little more time to understand the new Balaton Park track in the wet.
Sam Lowes and Ryan Vickers performed well in second and third place, respectively.
Danilo Petrucci and Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Andrea Locatelli, Michael van der Mark, Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.
There was a red flag after the chequered flag came out when Michael Ruben Rinaldi's Motoxracing Yamaha expired at the end of the pit straight, depositing fluid on the track on the run to turn one.
There was not much effect on the session from Rinaldi's incident or the red flag, with only the final flying lap for most riders being cut short.
World Superbike results from Sunday morning in Balaton are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:52.225
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:52.475
|3
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:52.846
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.286
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.295
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:53.491
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:53.511
|8
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.587
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.743
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:53.821
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:53.960
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:54.364
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.529
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:54.984
|15
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:55.099
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:55.468
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:56.369
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:56.581
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:56.831