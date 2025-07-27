Results from a wet Warm Up session at Balaton Park for the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in the Warm Up session on Sunday morning, a session which was extended to 15 minutes because of the conditions to allow the riders a little more time to understand the new Balaton Park track in the wet.

Sam Lowes and Ryan Vickers performed well in second and third place, respectively.

Danilo Petrucci and Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Andrea Locatelli, Michael van der Mark, Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

There was a red flag after the chequered flag came out when Michael Ruben Rinaldi's Motoxracing Yamaha expired at the end of the pit straight, depositing fluid on the track on the run to turn one.

There was not much effect on the session from Rinaldi's incident or the red flag, with only the final flying lap for most riders being cut short.

World Superbike results from Sunday morning in Balaton are below.