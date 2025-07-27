2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from a wet Warm Up session at Balaton Park for the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in the Warm Up session on Sunday morning, a session which was extended to 15 minutes because of the conditions to allow the riders a little more time to understand the new Balaton Park track in the wet.

Sam Lowes and Ryan Vickers performed well in second and third place, respectively.

Danilo Petrucci and Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Andrea Locatelli, Michael van der Mark, Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

There was a red flag after the chequered flag came out when Michael Ruben Rinaldi's Motoxracing Yamaha expired at the end of the pit straight, depositing fluid on the track on the run to turn one. 

There was not much effect on the session from Rinaldi's incident or the red flag, with only the final flying lap for most riders being cut short.

World Superbike results from Sunday morning in Balaton are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:52.225
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.475
3Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.846
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.286
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.295
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:53.491
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:53.511
8Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.587
9Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.743
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:53.821
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:53.960
12Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:54.364
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:54.529
14Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:54.984
15Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:55.099
16Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:55.468
17Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:56.369
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:56.581
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:56.831

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

