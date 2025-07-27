Revealed: The boss with 'aura' who held 'ace card' in Jorge Martin dispute

Jorge Martin exit plan was trumped by Aprilia figure who held 'ace card'

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Massimo Rivola has been credited for his key role in keeping Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin caused a stir in MotoGP when, during his injury absence, he and his manager Albert Valera announced their intention to quit Aprilia before the end of their contract, citing a clause that enabled them to do so.

But Aprilia CEO Rivola always insisted Martin was not eligible to leave before the expiration of their agreement, at the end of 2026, and insisted he would fight the matter in court.

Martin returned to racing after his injury at the Czech MotoGP where he pledged to remain at Aprilia next year after all.

However, he did insist that he would not apologise to his employers for the furore.

Aprilia's Massimo Rivola held 'ace card' in Jorge Martin

Massimo Rivola
Massimo Rivola

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty lauded Rivola for his role: “A-plus, he has been so good.

“Every interview I’ve read, and every time I’ve heard him speak, he has been a master tactician.

He has been confident in their legal standing, confident in the aura and personality that he’s got, that they stood on firm ground.

“They knew that they were in the driving seat.

“They forced the management team back into a corner.

“They had the support of Dorna who weren’t going to submit a rider into the championship if there was a contractual dispute.

“So they knew that they were in the driving seat.

“Massimo was pragmatic, not smug. But he knew that he had the ace card up his sleeve.

“He wanted Jorge Martin back in the team and he knew that Jorge can perform.

“It was quality performance [from Rivola] all around.”

Martin has entered just two grands prix as an Aprilia rider since winning the 2024 MotoGP title with Pramac Ducati due to a series of big injuries.

But he came back at Brno, the final round before the summer break, to regain some rhythm.

Martin impressed, culminating in a P7 finish in the grand prix. Teammate Marco Bezzecchi was runner-up behind Marc Marquez.

It highlighted the development work that Aprilia have been doing in Martin’s absence.

Bezzecchi won the British MotoGP and claimed a podium at Assen while Martin was sidelined.

Martin now returns to a bike that he insists is far more competitive than in Qatar in April, the only other time he entered a grand prix for the manufacturer in his injury-disrupted year.

Martin’s future for 2026 is now seemingly settled thanks to the role of CEO Rivola.

Aprilia revealed that Martin held a meeting inside his garage with his engineers at Brno to rally the troops and reassure them of his dedication.

