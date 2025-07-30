Carl Fogarty's new BSB team "close" to signing their first rider

The first rider to represent Carl Fogarty’s new British Superbike Championship team could be signed and sealed soon.

Motorcycle racing legend Fogarty will be the team principal of Superbike Advocates Racing in BSB in 2026.

Lee Khouri, who already runs Australian Superbike team Advocates Racing, is also involved.

Khouri revealed his new project with Fogarty plans to run a single rider next season for their Ducati-backed team.

“We’re speaking to multiple riders right now and real close to securing one,” Khouri said.

“As well as ordering our new bike, the Panigale V4 R, a WorldSBK grade bike which will be released next year. Everything’s coming together.

“Meanwhile my ASBK team is performing well, with Glenn Allerton having won our first race at Queensland Raceway on the Superbike Advocates Racing Panigale in front of 23,000 fans. It’s quite rare for a team to do that having just come into the paddock this year, so that’s a big accomplishment in our eyes.

“That fuels the passion even more to want to continue racing. I made a promise to the team that we will try our best for WorldSBK, but we are in BSB 100% next year.

“I will always make sure that we can perform to our best. We want, we need, a winning Ducati team. That’s what it’s all about.

"I love Ducati. It's in my blood you could say, since my early days. I've got every Ducati ever made pretty much, I've got one or two of each in my collection, over 100 and something bikes.

“Proper delivery mileage bikes, each one looks like a brand-new bike. I’m so passionate about it, I've even got them inside my house which is a crazy thing, in the downstairs living room, in the office space, even one in a bedroom.

“It's a true passion. And with the race team too, because of little bit of Italian background DNA in the family, I want to honour the heritage roots with the brand.

“So, I'm doing the tricolore colour scheme, with the Australian team, and our BSB and WorldSBK bikes that will all carry the tricolore scheme to stay in with the tradition of Ducati. It’s just a homage to the Ducati brand and its origins.”

It is exciting news for fans of Ducati, who despite the impressive efforts of Scott Redding at Brands Hatch last weekend, had to watch Yamaha walk away on top again.