Carl Fogarty to be team principal of a new British Superbikes project

Carl Fogarty will become the team principal of a new project in the British Superbike Championship.

Superbike Advocates Racing will be a Ducati-backed team coming to BSB in 2026.

Lee Khouri from Supercar Advocates, who is involved in Superbikes in Australia, is also involved.

“This new BSB team is a real passion project,” Khouri explained.

“Carl Fogarty is a number one name in the motorcycle racing world, with what he achieved with Ducati and WorldSBK, so what better fit than having myself and Foggy as a Team Principal come together.

“Plus we'll have the experienced Alan Jackson as Team Manager, with Jackson Racing Team running the team.

“We have the capability of having two riders, but for the first year in BSB we’ll run with just one. We need to feel things out, we have to gel, get everything in motion and ensure it's a smooth operation before moving on to two riders.

“We’re aiming to have an official team launch by the end of the year, so watch this space for news about that, and for confirmation of our 2026 rider."

How did Carl Fogarty’s new BSB team come together?

Khouri explained: "We all know Foggy and his accomplishments for the Ducati brand, being a four-time champion in WorldSBK. Neil Young, who represents me in the UK and who’ll be the Team Logistics Manager, gained a connection to Foggy himself, so we decided to make something happen.

“I started the Australian Superbike team Advocates Racing with the potential for a few wildcard rounds in WorldSBK, something we're looking at for early next year.

“And Neil suggested with all our bikes and everything that we have in the collection, why don't we start something in British Superbikes? And that got me excited, I thought it was a brilliant idea.

“Neil spoke with Foggy who was up for it. Before you knew it, we’d all met and decided to make it happen. We’ve put it into motion, we’re deep into it all, everything’s established and we are good to go.”

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

