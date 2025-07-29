Scott Redding sheds further light on swapping WorldSBK for BSB

Scott Redding drops hint about dissatisfaction with WorldSBK team

Scott Redding
Scott Redding

Scott Redding made a major impact at his second race weekend since returning to the British Superbike Championship.

Redding qualified third at Brands Hatch on Friday, then finished third in Race 1. He won Race 2, then finished on the podium again in Race 3 to be voted Rider of the Round by fans.

His only previous outing with the PBM Ducati team this year was on short-notice at Knockhill, where changing conditions made his adaptation even trickier.

Redding left MGM Bonovo in the World Superbike Championship mid-season to move back to BSB, where PBM Ducati confirmed he will stay for the rest of 2025.

It was put to Redding that he wasn’t always expected to be in the BSB paddock for Brands Hatch.

“Neither was I, mate, to be honest,” he replied to TNT Sports.

“After Donington I decided to split ways with the team.

“I wasn’t getting the most out of the package. Missing out on testing was really not helping me.

“This opportunity came. I feel like, for my career and for the longevity of my career, it’s the right thing to do.

“So I will take it a step at a time.

“At the moment I am filling in for Glenn. We need to see, when “Glenn comes back, what the team’s ideas are.”

Glenn Irwin crashed at Snetterton and it immediately seemed like he would miss the majority of the rest of the season.

But after surgery on his pelvis, a recovery date could come sooner. PBM Ducati currently only run a single motorcycle in BSB, which Redding has replaced Irwin on.

The obvious solution would be to run a second when both riders are in action but that remains unconfirmed, with Irwin still sidelined.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo rates his chances against Marc Marquez on equal machinery
37m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
WSBK News
GRT Yamaha confirm new rider for 2026 to replace Dominique Aegerter
45m ago
Stefano Manzi
F1 News
Worrying Franco Colapinto future update as two F1 alternatives emerge for Alpine seat
1h ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Toto Wolff branded “horrible to negotiate with” as George Russell waits for new F1 deal
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli, Toto Wolff and GEORGE RUSSELL
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to “big mistakes” - and how he overcame them to dominate
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
McLaren boss makes eye-catching comparison to past F1 greats
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Andrea Stella
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on track to break remarkable Lewis Hamilton record in F1 2025
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up
2h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista to stay on a Ducati? “The door is not closed”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci slams “unsafe” Andrea Iannone: “I don’t understand his behaviour”
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci