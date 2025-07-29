Scott Redding sheds further light on swapping WorldSBK for BSB

Scott Redding made a major impact at his second race weekend since returning to the British Superbike Championship.

Redding qualified third at Brands Hatch on Friday, then finished third in Race 1. He won Race 2, then finished on the podium again in Race 3 to be voted Rider of the Round by fans.

His only previous outing with the PBM Ducati team this year was on short-notice at Knockhill, where changing conditions made his adaptation even trickier.

Redding left MGM Bonovo in the World Superbike Championship mid-season to move back to BSB, where PBM Ducati confirmed he will stay for the rest of 2025.

It was put to Redding that he wasn’t always expected to be in the BSB paddock for Brands Hatch.

“Neither was I, mate, to be honest,” he replied to TNT Sports.

“After Donington I decided to split ways with the team.

“I wasn’t getting the most out of the package. Missing out on testing was really not helping me.

“This opportunity came. I feel like, for my career and for the longevity of my career, it’s the right thing to do.

“So I will take it a step at a time.

“At the moment I am filling in for Glenn. We need to see, when “Glenn comes back, what the team’s ideas are.”

Glenn Irwin crashed at Snetterton and it immediately seemed like he would miss the majority of the rest of the season.

But after surgery on his pelvis, a recovery date could come sooner. PBM Ducati currently only run a single motorcycle in BSB, which Redding has replaced Irwin on.

The obvious solution would be to run a second when both riders are in action but that remains unconfirmed, with Irwin still sidelined.